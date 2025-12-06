10 Unique Ways To Use Everything Bagel Seasoning You'll Wish You Tried Sooner

When the everything bagel was first created, they were really onto something. The amount of flavor packed into one is astonishing, and we'd even go so far as to say that we'll fight anyone who says it isn't the best bagel flavor around. Lucky us, everything bagel seasoning isn't confined to just bagels anymore, either. You can get a dose of those same, savory flavors without the bagel whenever you want with a handy seasoning mix — if that doesn't prove everything's legendary status, we don't know what would. Regardless, once you acquire a jar of everything bagel seasoning, what should you put it on?

We all know everything bagel seasoning is a shoo-in for avocado toast, but that can't be where the fun stops, right? Right. You can use the powerhouse spice blend to turn up flavor in everything from potatoes to veggies to eggs, and even use it to give savory cocktails some finishing flair. Plainly put: Everything bagel seasoning is incredibly versatile. So, if you want to make the most of your next jar of it — bonus points if you opt to make it from scratch — you've come to the right place. We scoured Reddit, consulted recipes, and tapped into my own love affair with everything bagel seasoning to come up with a list of unique ways to use the spice blend. If you aren't drooling already, you will be by the time you get to the end.