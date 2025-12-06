10 Unique Ways To Use Everything Bagel Seasoning You'll Wish You Tried Sooner
When the everything bagel was first created, they were really onto something. The amount of flavor packed into one is astonishing, and we'd even go so far as to say that we'll fight anyone who says it isn't the best bagel flavor around. Lucky us, everything bagel seasoning isn't confined to just bagels anymore, either. You can get a dose of those same, savory flavors without the bagel whenever you want with a handy seasoning mix — if that doesn't prove everything's legendary status, we don't know what would. Regardless, once you acquire a jar of everything bagel seasoning, what should you put it on?
We all know everything bagel seasoning is a shoo-in for avocado toast, but that can't be where the fun stops, right? Right. You can use the powerhouse spice blend to turn up flavor in everything from potatoes to veggies to eggs, and even use it to give savory cocktails some finishing flair. Plainly put: Everything bagel seasoning is incredibly versatile. So, if you want to make the most of your next jar of it — bonus points if you opt to make it from scratch — you've come to the right place. We scoured Reddit, consulted recipes, and tapped into my own love affair with everything bagel seasoning to come up with a list of unique ways to use the spice blend. If you aren't drooling already, you will be by the time you get to the end.
Sprinkle everything bagel seasoning on deviled eggs
Deviled eggs' time to shine is usually the holiday season. While the classic recipe is more than sufficient, everything bagel seasoning is the key to making them the one appetizer people won't stop gushing about. The spice blend adds a layer of texture and turns up the flavors to the max. Skip the paprika and sprinkle your next batch of deviled eggs with everything bagel seasoning, instead. That is, of course, if you think you can handle the constant praise that's sure to ensue. Something tells us you got this.
In addition to deviled eggs, everything bagel seasoning tastes phenomenal on a myriad of other egg dishes, like plain old hard-boiled eggs or egg salad. Heck, it's even tasty sprinkled on your everyday breakfast eggs; scrambled, fried, or whatever. Considering how many cuisines and dishes feature eggs, this opens up a world of possibilities that you'd be a fool to ignore. So, eggs meet everything bagel seasoning. You're going to be the best of friends in no time at all.
Upgrade store-bought breadsticks with everything bagel seasoning
As a whole, store-bought breadsticks are just alright. Sure, some are pretty yummy, but will they ever live up to fresh-made ones? Probably not, at least in terms of flavor. However, their convenience is something that brings many of us back over and over again. Who has time to make breadsticks from scratch? Fortunately, though, you can easily upgrade them with extra flavors to pick up the slack created by a lack of freshness. Enter everything bagel seasoning! It's got all the oomph boring store-bought breadsticks need. A little cheese never hurts, either (obviously), but our favorite spice blend is where it's at. It makes sense, because, um, hello? Bagels are bread, too. Sprinkle everything bagel seasoning on store-bought breadsticks, and you may never look back.
While we are on the subject of bread, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out that everything bagel seasoning can be used to elevate lots of different variations of our favorite carb. Everything from biscuits to dinner rolls to garlic knots to pizza crust and beyond takes to the seasoning like a duck in water. Just like eggs, you should consider bread and everything bagel seasoning an iconic duo written in the stars. Who says you can't have more than one soulmate? Pair the two and you'll be glad you did.
Add everything bagel seasoning to tuna salad
Whether you view tuna salad as a delicious dish or a struggle meal (it's debatable, to say the least), there's one surefire way to take it to new heights: everything bagel seasoning, of course. A dash of it added to the mix instantly transforms your typical tuna salad into a bagel lover's dream. Think of it like a low-key version of an everything bagel with lox. It's got the creamy element, fish, possibly pickles (like capers), onions, and the namesake seasoning. Sounds yummy, right? It is.
Even if you aren't obsessed with bagels, adding everything bagel seasoning to tuna salad is the way to go. You can sprinkle it on tuna salad intended for dipping, sandwiches, wraps, and more. It may be a bit on the nose, but if you're making a sandwich, why not just go ahead and use a bagel for bread, as well? Really, you can't go wrong when you pair the savory, garlicky spice blend with creamy tuna salad. Simply add some everything bagel seasoning to your tuna salad while you're mixing it up, and enjoy any way you please. Thanks to the bold flavors of tuna salad, it's hard to go overboard, too. Even so, start by adding a small amount, tasting, and adjusting as needed. Although a commenter on Reddit said they use half the bottle in a batch of tuna salad, so to each their own.
Top chicken wings with everything bagel seasoning
Chicken wings and everything bagel seasoning are another killer combo. It really doesn't matter what kind of sauce you like yours dredged in, either. Whether it's buffalo, BBQ, teriyaki, or something else, everything bagel seasoning fits into the mix perfectly. We love how the spice blend complements buffalo sauce. It accentuates the heat and adds layers of drool-worthy flavor, like garlic and onion, that are impossible to miss. Yum. The seeds also add a bit of contrasting texture, and we all know the best foods aren't a one-trick pony in that department. Regardless of your preferred sauce for chicken wings, suffice it to say that you won't regret sprinkling everything bagel seasoning on them.
You know what? While we are on a chicken kick, everything bagel seasoning is great for use on other chicken dishes, as well. Not that Southern fried chicken needs anything extra, but our favorite spice blend makes lesser versions of the recipe a much-needed hand in the realm of flavor. Everything bagel seasoning is also tasty on grilled, smoked, and roasted chicken. Keep this in mind, and a myriad of your chicken dishes will benefit as a result.
Rim cocktail glasses with everything bagel seasoning
This next one might feel like it's coming a bit out of left field, but trust me; it isn't. What is it? Well, everything bagel seasoning is also fantastic for cocktails. As it turns out, savory cocktails are having somewhat of a moment in the sun right now, and everything bagel seasoning is reaping the benefits. So much so that you see it popping up on cocktail menus all over the place.
At Madame George in New York City, they serve a whiskey cocktail called the N.Y. Bodega Sour that's reminiscent of a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich. Sounds incredibly off-the-wall, but it's all the rage on TikTok, and guess what? It features a sprinkle of seeds, and it's served under an everything bagel-flavored vapor. While we don't expect you to whip up something so elaborate at home, everything bagel seasoning and cocktails are a thing.
We recommend using everything bagel seasoning to rim the glass for a dirty martini, vodka, or gin. Using it to rim glassware for Bloody Marys is an outstanding use of the ingredient as well. After all, Bloody Marys are all about incorporating new flavors, and everything bagel seasoning sure has lots of that. You can still load it up with all of the creative garnishes you can think of, too. Winning.
Everything bagel seasoning and potatoes are a match made in heaven
Another carb that's basically begging for some everything bagel seasoning is potatoes. They are a match made in heaven. It's definitely not just an opinion of ours, either. People on Reddit sing the praises of everything bagel seasoning in potatoes, as well. We love sprinkling the spice blend on french fries and tater tots, especially frozen ones, because, honestly, some of them really need the help. We also can't resist sprinkling everything bagel seasoning on latkes and scalloped potatoes.
As for the Reddit hive mind, several commenters mentioned how well everything bagel seasoning pairs with potatoes. One person said they started by sprinkling it on baked potatoes, but eventually "graduated" to using it on mashed potatoes with cream cheese and cheddar. Call me intrigued. Another commenter said they like to toss smashed baby potatoes in everything bagel seasoning, to which someone else replied, "You're doing the lord's work. I'm making this tonight." Now that they mention it, we might just be following suit, as well. Just when we thought we couldn't love potatoes any more than we already do, something like everything bagel seasoning comes along and makes us fall even harder.
Give hummus a finishing touch with everything bagel seasoning
Whether you're the type of person who makes hummus from scratch or buys a tub of it from the store pre-made, topping it with everything bagel seasoning will serve you well. Not only does it add a bit of textural contrast, something that's always beneficial, but it adds flavors abound. All by itself, hummus is smooth and flavorful, especially if there's a bit of garlic in the mix, but that doesn't mean it can't be better. Adding the seeds and aromatic herbs found in everything bagel seasoning does exactly that: make hummus better.
Admittedly, this use for everything bagel seasoning is not the most unique application of the bunch. After all, you can buy everything bagel seasoned hummus at the grocery store. Still, if you opt to do it yourself at home, you can add the flavor we all know and love to a more adventurous base, like roasted red pepper, artichoke, or, for all you garlic-lovers out there, garlic hummus. The mix of seeds and aromatics also pairs beautifully with pine nut hummus. Whatever your fancy, there's no denying that everything bagel seasoning and hummus go hand-in-hand. And, if you keep a jar of it available in your spice rack, your hummus will never be one-dimensional again.
Sprinkle everything bagel seasoning on corn on the cob and other veggies
This next unique use for everything bagel seasoning comes to us by way of Reddit. May we present: corn on the cob. That sounds drool-worthy for sure. Whether you choose to cook your corn on the cob Southern style (in boiling water, milk, butter, and sometimes salt or sugar), on the grill, or any other way — maybe over a campfire? — a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning at the end turns them into a surefire success. If you smother them in butter first, which, duh. Why wouldn't you? The seasoning will stick like a charm, too. Sounds like a win-win.
As far as veggies and everything bagel seasoning are concerned, corn is just the beginning. Several people on Reddit also discuss how yummy it tastes on raw cucumber. Bell peppers also get a couple of mentions, maybe with a schmear of cream cheese. Of course, any number of roasted veggies can also benefit from a bit of everything bagel seasoning. Broccoli roasted in brown butter and then sprinkled with the spice blend? Yes, please. And the list goes on.
Top salads with everything bagel seasoning
Another gem of a use for everything bagel seasoning is to sprinkle it on your salads. Everything bagel seasoning has what it takes to make even the most boring of salad dressings suffice. All you have is olive oil and vinegar? No problem. Everything bagel seasoning can fill in the gaps. That doesn't necessarily mean you can't reach for your favorite dressing, though. Everything bagel seasoning tastes wonderful paired with anything from Italian to blue cheese to ranch dressing.
Several Reddit users commented about how tasty everything bagel seasoning is on salads, and we imagine that goes for most recipes. However, one person pointed out that they first encountered everything bagel seasoning on a wedge salad served at a nearby restaurant, and they definitely approved. Plus, if it's good enough for a restaurant chef — i.e., a pro — it's good enough for us. So, the next time you whip up a salad, sprinkle some everything bagel seasoning over the top. With any luck, you'll enjoy it so much it might even inspire you to make more salads. If you're like us, you'll take all the help you can get in that department.
Everything bagel seasoning takes Asian soups, stir-frys, and even sushi to new heights
Our favorite spice blend and Asian cuisine couldn't fit together more seamlessly. Many of the flavors found in everything bagel seasoning are staples in Asian cuisine as well, so often adding more of the good stuff turns the pre-existing flavors up to the max. Sign us up.
Our favorite Asian dish to sprinkle everything bagel seasoning on is instant ramen. While there are a nearly endless number of toppings that elevate instant ramen, our beloved spice blend is one of the best (chili garlic crunch has it beat, but that's neither here nor there). It adds a ton of flavor in one fell swoop, and the texture is just what instant ramen needs. The same can be said for how it benefits other Asian dishes. Whether we are talking stir-fry, noodle bowls, or something simple like a rice dish with a fried egg, everything bagel seasoning has your back. If you want to get fancy, you can also sprinkle it on homemade sushi rolls or try making everything bagel nigiri.