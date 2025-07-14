Are Bacon Bits Even Real Bacon? Here's What We Know

Bacon is the GOAT (that's greatest of all time); pretty much everything tastes better with bacon, whether you're folding it to get the best ratio of chewy-to-crispy bites for a BLT, using it to top boxed mac and cheese, or marinating it for an explosion of flavor to make a bomb breakfast accompaniment. But sometimes, we just don't feel like dealing with the greasy splatter, nor do we want to turn on the oven in the heat of a summer afternoon, just for a salad topping or pasta filler. So we turn to bacon bits, those little meaty crumbles that typically come in a resealable bag or lidded jar. As bacon-y as they might taste, though, it might surprise you to learn that some of these bits are not made from actual bacon and do not contain meat at all.

In a shocking twist to all carnivores worthy of the name, some bacon bits — like McCormick Imitation Bacon Bits — are actually vegan. That's because they're made into pieces using soy flour that has been textured and then artificially flavored and colored with ingredients like caramel color, red 40, and disodium inosinate and guanylate. So vegetarians and vegans who might have been missing bacon can get their flavor and texture fix from these imitation crumbles.