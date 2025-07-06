Transform Boxed Jell-O Into A Fluffy Dessert With One Creamy Addition

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jell-O has been around for a long time, and Jell-O's newest rebrand in 10 years is giving Gen Z for good reason — after all, companies survive by appealing to new generations. Many people love the fun, jiggly texture, bright colors, and fruity flavors, but you can transform the actual product too, with one key change — making it fluffy with Greek yogurt. Better still, the yogurt adds a generous amount of protein, creaminess, tang, and airy texture to the wobble.

It's a simple recipe that requires only a box of your favorite Jell-O flavor (regular or sugar-free), one cup of water, and one of yogurt. To get started on this yummy treat, pour the contents of the Jell-O boxes into a large dish or container, adding the boiling water. Stir it up, making sure all of the gelatin dissolves. Once the Jell-O water mix cools down, toss in the plain Greek yogurt. Make sure you break up any clumps using a whisk to achieve a super-smooth, even consistency. This way, the fruity Jell-O and creamy yogurt blend into a single liquid. Let the mixture chill, and in no time, you've got a personalized treat that's sweet, fluffy, and ready for a generous portion of homemade whipped cream.