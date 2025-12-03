The Old-School '50s Appetizer That Turned Celery Into The Life Of The Party

Ah, the 1950s — the decade of old-school appetizers that were party hits, including gelatin cubes and, um, cheeseballs. Nothing like a mix of miscellaneous cheeses rolled into a ball and then encrusted in crushed nuts to get the party started. Of course, if that isn't your jam, you might prefer another '50s app that was still being served well into the 1990s: ants on a log (a type of stuffed celery, also known as crispy "logs" of celery filled with peanut butter and topped with raisin "ants"). To round out your meal, you could pair your logs with some throwback sandwiches that were popular in the '50s, like pimento cheese (which would really benefit from the texture of a crunchy side dish) or a Spam sandwich.

With a snack this simple, it's pretty difficult to find a specific and definitive origin. What we do know is that the name was first used in print back in the 1950s, possibly in the Minneapolis Star Tribune, in a piece discussing how parents could get children to eat by involving them in the cooking — and what's easier than adding a little peanut butter to a slice of celery and plopping on a few raisins? It's fun, customizable, and (possibly why it's been so long-lasting) pretty darn tasty.