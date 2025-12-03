The Old-School '50s Appetizer That Turned Celery Into The Life Of The Party
Ah, the 1950s — the decade of old-school appetizers that were party hits, including gelatin cubes and, um, cheeseballs. Nothing like a mix of miscellaneous cheeses rolled into a ball and then encrusted in crushed nuts to get the party started. Of course, if that isn't your jam, you might prefer another '50s app that was still being served well into the 1990s: ants on a log (a type of stuffed celery, also known as crispy "logs" of celery filled with peanut butter and topped with raisin "ants"). To round out your meal, you could pair your logs with some throwback sandwiches that were popular in the '50s, like pimento cheese (which would really benefit from the texture of a crunchy side dish) or a Spam sandwich.
With a snack this simple, it's pretty difficult to find a specific and definitive origin. What we do know is that the name was first used in print back in the 1950s, possibly in the Minneapolis Star Tribune, in a piece discussing how parents could get children to eat by involving them in the cooking — and what's easier than adding a little peanut butter to a slice of celery and plopping on a few raisins? It's fun, customizable, and (possibly why it's been so long-lasting) pretty darn tasty.
Be the life of your own party by customizing your ants on a log
When it comes to whipping up this retro appetizer, you can get as fancy (or simple) as you want. For instance, could one reimagine ants on a log using bone marrow and snails? Absolutely. You'll wow guests when you host your next dinner party. Want to stick with celery? No problem — pipe in a blue cheese or pork liver mousse, and then top them with shaved pear or thin slices of luscious steak (best to use a rich cut here, such as ribeye or flatiron, with plenty of marbling). Take inspiration from a flavorful recipe, like ribeye with goat cheese and Meyer lemon, to give your fancified ants on a log extra oomph.
Of course, you can keep it kid-friendly and still have fun with it. Pipe in your favorite brand of jarred peanut butter, add golden raisins, and pop an animal cracker or two onto each log. Want to go raisin-free and be the popular parent? Trade them for chocolate chips — alternate dark, milk, and white chocolate for a cute look. Swap your spread for something like a homemade chocolate spread or even Speculoos, and then break pretzel sticks into little pieces to dot the top for a bit of visual contrast (and a nice salty crunch).