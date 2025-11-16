8 Old-School Appetizers That Were Party Hits In The '50s
Party food is among the best kinds of dishes. After all, who doesn't love rummaging around the table, trying different hors d'oeuvres, snacks, sweets, and handheld bites that are scrumptious and enjoyable? While we live in a world full of viral food trends that seem to come and go, sometimes it's best to go back to the basics that started it all. That's why it's high time we dive into old-school appetizers that were all the rage in the 1950s. This era of food was all about hearty comfort meals, budget dinners, and practical recipes.
Some retro food trends that deserve a comeback include simple classics, sweet-and-salty handhelds, creamy cheese-based recipes, jiggly gelatin-style goodies, and fluffy, creamy sweets that are the literal cherry on top of a party. No matter what you're looking for, there's an appetizer option in this line-up for everyone, so continue exploring eight of the best 1950s party hits that you'll want to use for your next get-together.
Traditional deviled eggs
Need a creamy, salty, and savory handheld appetizer you can toss into your mouth? Sign us up for a '50s-style, traditional version of deviled eggs, where you combine the yolks with mayo and mustard, then sprinkle on some paprika to finish. To give this old-school appetizer a revamp, season your deviled eggs with Old Bay, or take inspiration from cacio de pepe pasta by adding extra-grated cheese and pepper when garnishing.
Cheeseball with nuts
Grab a cracker and knife, and dive into a rich, salty cheese ball. This typical retro party snack comes in tons of renditions, most of which feature cream cheese mixed with spices and your favorite cheeses (think cheddar, colby jack, or even pepper jack). These ingredients are formed into a ball and coated with crushed nuts for a traditional finish. Elevate your cheese ball by adding chipped beef (sliced, canned meat) and Gouda cheese for a smoky flavor.
Rainbow gelatin cubes
If you weren't aware, Jell-O and gelatin-based meals were extremely popular in the '50s. Why not impart some of that jiggly fruity fun into your next party by making handheld rainbow gelatin cubes? To achieve lush, distinct layers of flavor, simply prepare your favorite colors and pour them on top of each other once they've solidified enough to hold their shapes.
Stuffed celery bites
Looking for a fresh, crunchy retro appetizer? Cut celery stalks into bite-sized pieces and stuff them with decadently flavored cream cheese or cottage cheese blended with chopped pimentos and green olives. Add other fun mix-ins like crushed nuts or raisins for pops of sweetness.
Peach and ham kabobs
Sweet and salty is the name of the game with peach and ham kabobs. Brush each cube of ham and sweet peach chunk with a brown-sugar-and-soy-sauce glaze that is balanced with a touch of vinegar. For convenience, pick up a pack of cubed ham and canned peaches to upgrade prep game.
Ambrosia salad with pineapple and coconut
Ambrosia salad is an old-school dessert that will take you down memory lane. It features a creamy, tangy base with pops of juicy citrus, tropical pineapple, and sweet, shredded coconut. While a big batch is great, instead, scoop spoonfuls into individual ramekins to give guests a deliciously handy (and lush) appetizer inspired by the popular '50s dessert. Don't forget to top with a bright maraschino cherry for that classic vintage finish.
Canapés with cream cheese and salmon
Typically, a canapé features a carb base — a small piece of bread, toast, or cracker — spread with a creamy condiment like flavored cream cheese or Boursin. It's then topped with your favorite garnish. Some go-to toppings are refreshing cucumber slices, fresh chives, or rich, smoked salmon. This combination of crisp flavors and savory toppings provides a well-rounded nibble that you can enjoy while skimming for your next bite.
Bacon-wrapped chestnuts
While original recipes for rumaki feature chicken livers as the main ingredient, if that's not your thing, you can remove them from your dish. However, it's important to keep the crunchy, texturally-satisfying water chestnut. Wrap the chestnut (and chicken liver if you're keeping it) in bacon and glaze it with a sweet-and-salty mixture of tomato, soy sauce, brown sugar, and garlic. Bake it until the bacon crisps for the ultimate bite-sized appetizer you can eat with a toothpick.