10 Kirkland Signature Items That Will Change Your Coffee For Good
Coffee is serious business. Have you ever tried to get between someone and their morning cup of joe? It's not pretty. You don't have to be a curmudgeon before you get your first dose of caffeine to understand the importance of a top-notch brew, though. And guess what? If you happen to be a Costco member, you are already a leg up on your average consumer. That's right, many of the company's Kirkland Signature products are just what you need to take a boring cup of coffee and turn it into something spectacular. It's not like you'll think a barista in Italy made it or anything, but with some help from Kirkland Signature, your coffee drinks never have to be lackluster again.
From simple spices to sweet upgrades to savory enhancements, Costco has it going on when it comes to upgrading your everyday run-of-the-mill coffee. So, the next time you make a Costco run, make sure to grab a few of the company's in-house products in order to up your home-brewed coffee game. While you are there, you might as well pick up some Kirkland Signature coffee. After all, it never hurts to stay on-brand.
Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter
First up on our list of in-house Costco brand items that will change your coffee for good is Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter. Before you get any ideas about how that sounds greasy or just downright outlandish, butter coffee is, in fact, a thing. When someone questions the validity of putting butter in coffee in a Reddit thread, you wouldn't believe how quickly the Keto crowd came to its defense. Apparently, it's a great way to get fat in the morning without having an entire meal. Bonus points if you add coconut oil as well. They also noted that butter coffee became trendy thanks to Bulletproof Coffee, which drew inspiration for its added fat coffee from Tibet — it's a thing there, too.
Regardless of whether you buy into the whole Keto diet or not, we've had butter coffee before, and it's actually pretty tasty. When blended or whisked, the butter mixes in to create a nice creamy texture throughout. Really, any one of the butters sold under the Kirkland Signature name would be a tasty addition to your morning cup of joe, but the Grass-Fed Butter is particularly suited for the job because it is a premium butter with a high fat content. The fat in the butter cuts through any acidity in your coffee, leaving you with a filling, tasty morning brew. It may sound a bit strange, but don't knock it until you try it. You might just be surprised at the results.
Kirkland Signature Heavy Whipped Cream
Kirkland Signature Whipped Cream is a no-brainer when it comes to yummy coffee upgrades. Unlike butter, we probably don't need to sell you on the benefits of adding whipped cream to coffee. Obviously, it's a tasty addition. If it's good enough for hot chocolate or a latte, it's good enough for drip coffee, too. Just in case, though, whipped cream is made with two of coffee's best friends: cream and sugar, so they are basically a match made in heaven.
Adding Kirkland Signature Whipped Cream to your coffee gives you a dose of the two things most people want in their coffee anyway, but it does it in one fell swoop. Easy-peasy. Plus, the texture is light, fluffy, and well, fun. What's not to love? Whether you choose to stir it in or drink your coffee through a layer of whipped cream on top is up to you, but either way, you're in for a treat. Of course, you could also add any other number of flavorings, like chocolate, caramel, almond syrup, or something else entirely, and whipped cream won't clash or get in the way. It will only make your coffee that much yummier.
Kirkland Signature Organic Saigon Cinnamon
Next up on our list of in-house Costco brand products that enhance coffee is Kirkland Signature Organic Saigon Cinnamon. It may sound a bit subtle, but it's more than enough to transform a boring cup of coffee. You can also pair it with any one of the other Kirkland Signature products found on this list to turn up the flavor even more. A sprinkle of cinnamon on top of whipped cream, anyone?
Kirkland Signature Organic Saigon Cinnamon comes in massive (or at least massive for a spice) 10.7-ounce plastic jars. So, if you pick one up for your coffee, it'll last you for the foreseeable future. Once you get a taste of the rich, earthy, sweet flavor it packs, you'll be glad you have so much, too. Paired with coffee, it tones down acidity and adds a layer of variation that, let's face it, sometimes our coffee needs. You gotta' switch things up from time to time so they don't become boring, right? We know we are talking about coffee, and many would drink it no matter what, just for the jolt of caffeine, myself included. Still, life is too short for bad coffee. Thankfully, Kirkland Signature Organic Saigon Cinnamon is here to help.
Kirkland Signature Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
Coffee and chocolate are another undeniable duo, and, yup, you guessed it, Costco's got the perfect way to combine the two: Kirkland Signature Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips. They come in a huge 4.5-pound bag (it's Costco, after all), and they have all the flavor found in the most popular brands, which we will leave unnamed because Kirkland Signature is taking over. All jokes aside, they are great for improving coffee. Plus, with such a large bag, you'll have plenty leftover for chocolate chip pancakes, cookies, and more.
When it comes to adding Kirkland Signature Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips to your coffee, simply toss a couple in your cup (maybe more if you love chocolate as much as we do), and stir. It may not be the smoothest transition from chip to melted, but with a bit of patience, most of the work gets done for you. That is, of course, if we are talking hot coffee. Cold coffee is another beast. It's not impossible, but you'll have to heat it up first or use a blender, so this upgrade may be best reserved for the days hot coffee is on the menu. We'll let you be the judge of that, though.
Kirkland Signature Almond or Oat Milk
For all of you who prefer a plant-based milk over a traditional creamer in your coffee — whether it is because you are lactose-intolerant, dairy-free, vegan, or simply enjoy the way it tastes — Kirkland Signature has you covered on that front as well. May we present Kirkland Signature Organic Non-Dairy Oat Beverage and Kirkland Signature Almond Non-Dairy Beverage (aka milk). Thanks, Costco. You think of everything.
Kirkland Signature Almond Non-Dairy Beverage comes in a package with 12 1-quart cartons. It's unsweetened, so there's no added sugar, and you don't need much to balance out a cup of coffee. Plus, it'll add a nice nutty element to your brew that regular milk and other types of plant-based milk don't provide. Kirkland Signature Organic Non-Dairy Oat Beverage also comes in bulk, duh, but not quite as much as the almond milk. Costco sells 1-quart cartons in batches of six. According to member reviews, it's quite popular, as well. There is a bit of backlash about a potential recipe change, but for the most part, people really like the texture and flavor. With this in mind, it is a shoo-in for your next cup of coffee.
Kirkland Signature Almond Biscotti and other baked goods
Biscotti is a classic coffee accompaniment, and rightfully so. As-is, it is extra crunchy and dense; some might even say it's bordering on hard. However, dip biscotti in a steaming cup of coffee and it transforms into a soft, sweet, delicious baked good. Not to mention, it adds some flavor to your coffee as well. Yum! Lucky us, biscotti (and other baked goods, but we'll get to that) is another area where Costco is ready to come to the rescue. Enter: Kirkland Signature Almond Biscotti. And don't you worry: It's a product of Italy, so it's packed with authentic goodness, and almond is always a good flavor to pair with coffee.
Costco's bakery section is also nothing short of spectacular. There are nearly endless options, and they are baked in-house, so freshness isn't a concern. While you want to dip many of the baked goods, like you would biscotti, there are quite a few that go great alongside it. For example, the fan favorite, Butter Cinnamon Loaf. If you've been keeping track, it has two of the upgrades we've discussed thus far — butter and cinnamon — so, yeah. It's perfect for enjoying coffee. There are also the croissants, which have somewhat of a cult following, as well. Take a peek the next time you are there, and you never know what you'll find to munch on with a cup of coffee.
Kirkland Signature natural sweeteners
As we all know, sugar is the go-to pick for sweetening up a cup of coffee, but if you're looking to switch things up, Costco gives you lots of options. From maple syrup to agave to honey, it's got everything your coffee wants and more.
First is Kirkland Signature Organic Raw Honey, which comes in a three-pack, and let's face it: Honey is a no-brainer for coffee. Costco's is organic, as well, in case you're into that kind of thing (at the very least, there's no reason to be adverse to it). Best of all, it even comes in cute little honey bear containers. Who can argue with that? Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup is another shoo-in for your coffee. Packed with rich flavors, it may not be everyone's go-to pick for coffee, but it's tasty nonetheless. At Costco, it comes in a large 1-liter jug, and it's priced exceptionally low for the quantity and quality you get. Nice.
Last up is Kirkland Signature Organic Blue Agave. Just like with cocktails, agave makes a wonderful substitute for plain old sugar in your morning cup of brew. If you can't make it to Costco soon, it's also available on Amazon. Of course, you can buy Kirkland Signature sugar, too, but just know you have plenty of coffee-sweetening options at Costco. There's no need to stick to the basics, unless you want to. No shade either way.
Kirkland Signature Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
If you remember from way back at the beginning, when we were talking about butter in coffee, we also mentioned getting bonus points if you add coconut oil. Similarly, coconut oil in coffee is a great way to add fat and flavor, and it's something the Keto diet crowd swears by. After all, fat is the name of the game with Keto people. Even if you don't buy into the Keto hype, Kirkland Signature Organic Virgin Coconut Oil makes a fantastic addition to your coffee.
Putting a tablespoon of coconut oil in your coffee adds a nice texture. And, it has the potential to speed up your metabolism, promote healthy bowel movements, increase energy, and raise good cholesterol levels. Sounds like a win-win, huh? Before you get too excited, though, it is not necessarily recommended to use coconut oil in coffee as a food supplement. It will help fill you up and keep you satiated, but it's no replacement for the nutrients found in a good old-fashioned meal. Take that how you want, but Kirkland Signature Organic Virgin Coconut Oil definitely has a place in our coffee, and we're far from Keto. It's just yummy, and we do, in fact, feel like it gives us a longer-lasting boost of energy.
Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream
For the ultimate in coffee indulgences, look no further than Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream. Yes, it's vanilla (arguably pretty boring), but Kirkland Signature's is known for being one of the best on the market. The reason for this? Well, Costco teamed up with Humboldt Creamery to bring members nothing but the best in the way of vanilla ice cream. Humboldt Creamery prides itself on making products that are organic and hormone-free, and it really shines through when it comes to perceived quality and flavor. For once, the terms "Super Premium" in the name actually mean something.
Put a scoop of Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream in a cup of coffee and watch out. It's sweet, creamy, deliciously rich, and thanks to the coffee, toasty as well. Plus, as everyone knows, it's made with cream and sugar — coffee's best friends. If you have the option to make espresso, it only gets better. Just ask any Italian you know and they'll say, "Ooh, and affogato!" It's a thing, and it's to die for. If you've never had one before, consider this your sign to change that immediately.
Don't forget: You can always spike your coffee with Kirkland Signature booze
Last but certainly not least on our list of Kirkland Signature items that will change your coffee for good is booze. Lest we forget, spiked coffee is one of life's little pleasures. If you drink, who doesn't like a jolt of caffeine paired with the fun alcohol brings? Regardless, Costco's booze section is pretty darn impressive. Not all locations sell alcohol, but the ones that do feature such amazing prices, it's probably worth driving a bit further to go to a store that does. Ask us how we know.
Adding a dash of whiskey and Irish cream to your coffee is a classic pick. If you don't already know, it's called an Irish coffee. Kirkland Signature sells a mean Irish cream, worthy of even the most highfalutin' coffees. Keeping a bottle on hand will serve you well. Kirkland Signature vodka is great in coffee, as well. Think of it like a quick and easy play on an espresso martini. The brand makes two versions, an American and a French Vodka. Both are worth a try, but if you want to go straight for the good stuff, we recommend the French Vodka every time. It only costs a few bucks more, it's infinitely smoother, and the increased quality is more than apparent. This just scratches the surface, though. Kirkland Signature makes a whole line of boozes, and many of them complement coffee.