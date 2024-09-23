Members at Costco are no doubt familiar with the chain's Kirkland Signature branded products — the Costco-exclusive brand is a favorite amongst shoppers who regard them as high-quality and reasonably priced. But contrary to popular belief, Kirkland Signature is not a manufacturer of goods; it is a private label that Costco uses to control the quality and price of its products, which are usually made elsewhere. Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, for example, is actually sourced from a small dairy co-op in Humboldt, California.

Learning which companies actually make your favorite Kirkland products can be quite surprising, especially when they come from well-known brands like Starbucks and Duracell, but many are made by smaller companies as well. Humboldt Creamery products are all organic and hormone-free, and ice cream dominates 70 percent of the 95-year-old company's business.

North Coast Journal discussed the creamery's partnership with Costco, with CEO of Humboldt Creamer Rich Ghilarducci saying, "[Costco believes] the flavor of the milk from Humboldt County is something very special. They want all their ice cream in any of their product lines in the United States to come from milk out of Humboldt County." Humboldt may not be the ice cream capital of the world, but the Kirkland Brand Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream has earned a massive reputation amongst fans as one of the best vanilla ice creams on the market.