The Costco Dessert Reddit Is In Love With
A Costco membership comes with plenty of perks. For $130 annually, you gain access to countless bulk-buy savings, a ridiculously generous return policy (if used within reason), and a food court that boasts a $1.50 hot dog combo that's somehow remained the same price since the 1980s. Another one of its most beloved perks is exclusive access to its signature Kirkland range, Costco's private-label brand that offers high-quality products from batteries to vodka at a lower price than name brands. Some Kirkland products are of such good quality that they've developed a cult-like following. One such product? The Kirkland Signature Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf.
On the r/Costco subreddit, one user posted a box containing a half-eaten butter cinnamon sugar loaf, claiming: "Posted about this the other day asking if it was good. 155 of you gave opinions, most saying it's simultaneously delicious, addicting, and dangerous. Well it was all of those things and incredibly moist even days later."
It seems that the loaf is pretty addictive, and it appears that the original poster wasn't alone in this sentiment. With the original post having a whopping 900 upvotes, one user commented, "These are absolutely evil. I cannot resist them, and I am an amazingly resistant person," while another claimed that it's "entirely one of the most sinful things the Costco bakery has pumped out in recent memory. Outstanding." All in all, it seems the butter cinnamon sugar loaf has earned itself a reputation as a dangerously delicious find, with its pillowy, gooey cinnamon-filled center impossible to resist.
Ways to enjoy the butter cinnamon sugar loaf
Coming in under $12, the Kirkland Signature Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf has captured the hearts and taste buds of countless fans. As reported by Fox News, the beloved dessert has officially reappeared on Costco shelves and website as of June 2025, after years of one-off appearances.
While some clearly enjoy it in one serving, others had creative ways of extending this delicious treat's longevity. One user commented, "YOU MUST IMMEDIATELY slice and individually wrap, place in freezer, and forget. Then when searching in freezer, experience the joy of remembering this treat." In the same fashion you would freeze coffee cake, this is a great way to savor the loaf and prevent yourself from eating it all at once. To reheat the frozen loaf, let it thaw in the refrigerator overnight, then warm it gently in the oven or the microwave, allowing the sugar topping to caramelize and the center to go soft and warm.
Another creative way to use the butter cinnamon sugar loaf is to "use it for making French toast. You're welcome," a Redditor suggested. If you've got a sweet tooth, this is just the trick for you. Simply slice the loaf into thick pieces, dip into a mixture of beaten eggs and milk (with added vanilla if you want it even sweeter). Cook in a skillet coated in butter until brown on both sides. The result? A warm, cozy, and cinnamon-y delight perfect for a lazy morning or an evening treat.