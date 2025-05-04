The Ultimate Guide To Costco's Kirkland Signature Vodka
Costco is known for its price-defying, quality Kirkland Signature products, and this includes its booze. Two of the brand's most famous spirits include Kirkland Signature American Vodka and Kirkland Signature French Vodka — but which one is better? I mean, they are both vodkas and they both come at a great price, but aside from the country of origin, how are they different? Is one better for cocktails and the other more suited for martinis? The answers to all of these questions and more can be found below.
I recently went to Costco and picked up bottles of Kirkland Signature French and American vodkas in order to find out how they measure up in a head-to-head comparison. Fun fact: You don't need a membership to shop at Costco if all you're after is alcohol. The same is true for the pharmacy as well, so for all of you out there who don't have a membership locked in, you don't have to miss out on all the fun. Actually, after you find out what I learned about the two Kirkland Signature Vodkas, something tells me you won't want to, either. I'll talk about my methodology more at the end, but for now, let's find out whether the American or French vodka is a better buy.
Taste test: Kirkland Signature American Vodka
Proudly labeled gluten-free, Kirkland Signature American Vodka is a sight to behold. What do I mean by that? Well, when I first approached it in Costco, I was surprised at how big the bottle was — it's 1.75 liters. Then, when I saw the price tag, my jaw actually dropped. A bottle this big for $12.99? I thought that couldn't be right, or else it must be really bad. Luckily, I was proven wrong on both accounts.
True to a classic American vodka, Kirkland Signature's has a noticeable lack of aroma. A quick sniff provided me with a minimal alcohol smell, but that's about it. Once I gave it a taste, I was surprised to find out the flavor was much the same. It gave me a slightly sweet finish paired with minimal burn. I imagine this is because the spirit is distilled six times, something that smooths it out and extracts flavor. After another taste, I noticed that the burn grew a bit at the end, and not only could I feel it on my tongue, but I got some in my nose as well. It was a bit harsh, but overall, it was much smoother than I would have expected from such a budget pick.
Back in 2023, Kirkland Signature American Vodka was involved in one of Costco's worst recalls due to an off-putting flavor. However, I can confidently say that the issue has been remedied, and this vodka wasn't bad.
Taste test: Kirkland Signature French Vodka
Kirkland Signature French Vodka comes in a large 1.75-liter bottle, and it is distilled five times. You can figure that out just by looking at the bottle, though. What's most important is what the spirit inside tastes like, and let me tell you, it was pretty darn good.
If you listen to the rumor mill, you've probably heard people claiming that Grey Goose is the company that makes Kirkland Signature French Vodka. However, as is the case with many rumors, this simply is not true. Still, after one taste, I could see why people would suspect this. Kirkland Signature French Vodka packs all the well-known flavors of Grey Goose, and it's immediately what I thought of after my first sip. It was kind of uncanny, actually. Everyone's palate is different, but I detected hints of citrus and the smoothest finish imaginable. Seriously, you can forget about a lingering burn with this spirit. It's still alcohol, but the burn you would typically get from a $20 bottle of vodka is virtually nonexistent.
The flavor of Kirkland Signature French Vodka was much more complex than the brand's American counterpart, too. Instead of just pummeling you with the taste and smell of alcohol, both progress nicely to create a well-rounded palate and nose. There's no doubt in my mind that the French Vodka is a quality spirit, and the taste reflects it. No mixer needed.
How swapping Kirkland Signature French and American vodkas can affect your cocktails
When it comes to making cocktails with Kirkland Signature's French and American vodkas, you can expect a bit of difference, but not much. For starters, both vodkas are 80 proof, so they are the same strength. Looking into the mash bill won't help create a divide either. According to Costco's website, Kirkland Signature American Vodka is made with American heartland grains. The mash bill for the brand's French Vodka is somewhat more elusive, but the flavor would lead you to believe it is made from wheat. Even so, there is a noticeable difference in taste, and this could lead to some variation when mixing cocktails.
The biggest potential for difference lies in more basic cocktails, like a vodka soda or a dry vodka martini. Since they don't contain flavorful mixers, the taste of the vodka itself will be much more prominent. As such, you probably want to opt for the smoother of the two products, i.e., Kirkland Signature's French Vodka. However, if you're making fruity cocktails with bold citrus and juice flavors, like a Sex On The Beach or a Bloody Mary, you probably won't be able to tell the difference between the French and American versions because the nuanced flavors will get lost in the mix.
Kirkland Signature American Vodka is a better value pick
If you are simply looking for the lowest price, there's no doubt that Kirkland Signature American Vodka comes out on top. A 1.75-liter bottle costs just $12.99 plus tax, which, by any standards, is incredibly low. Kirkland Signature French Vodka also comes at a ridiculously low price, but it'll run you a bit more. A 1.75-liter bottle costs $19.69 plus tax. Either pick is fantastic when you're trying to save some cash, but the American vodka is about $7 cheaper. The choice is yours, but money talks.
Thankfully, whatever bottle of vodka you decide to purchase, you'll have plenty of time to drink it before it "goes bad." Don't let the oversized Kirkland Signature bottles steer you in another direction. Unflavored vodkas have one of the longest shelf lives around, and while a change in flavor might be detected after a year or two, you can expect your opened bottle of vodka to last pretty much indefinitely. Score!
Final Verdict: Kirkland Signature French Vodka is the better pick
In the end, only one of Kirkland Signature's vodkas could take the win, and for me, that could only be the French Vodka. Not only does it have more flavor, but it is smooth beyond belief. It may only be distilled five times, as opposed to the brand's American vodka, which is distilled six times, but this is proof that the number of distillations doesn't necessarily lead to a better quality or better-tasting product.
Don't get me wrong, Kirkland Signature American Vodka is probably the best bottle you can get for $12.99, and if you plan on mixing it with super flavorful cocktails, like a Moscow mule, it makes an excellent pick. Still, Kirkland Signature's French Vodka only costs a few bucks more, and I'd say it is in the running for the best $20 bottle of vodka, as well. Plus, I would drink it straight or in a bone-dry martini and thoroughly enjoy it. I know it isn't true, but it tastes a whole heck of a lot like Grey Goose after all. The American version is more than sufficient when mixing fruity cocktails, and it's definitely less expensive, but when it comes down to the basics and the inherent flavor of the vodka itself, I'll opt for the French bottle every time.
Methodology explained
As someone with 20 years of serving and bartending experience, I've made and enjoyed more vodka cocktails than I can count. In fact, I'm confident I could pinpoint quite a few popular brands in a blind taste test, so it's more than fair to say I have a palate primed for testing and comparing vodkas.
To determine whether Kirkland Signature's French or American Vodka is better, I picked up a bottle of each and happily started tasting. I began by giving each vodka a really good sniff. While the nose didn't tell me too much, it was a precursor for the flavor within. Then, I tasted each vodka several times, I might add, and paid special attention to the nuanced flavors of each. As far as picking a winner, I went with the vodka that had a smoother finish and some semblance of actual flavor — not just the taste of alcohol. If you didn't skip ahead to the end, you already know the French Vodka hit both of those marks, and the American Vodka trailed behind.
Unfortunately, Costco locations in Maryland and Pennsylvania don't sell alcohol, so if you live in one of those states, you may have to go pretty far to get your hands on Costco's Kirkland Signature French and American vodkas. Who knows, though? It may be worth a trip considering the fantastic prices and excellent quality. And don't forget: You don't need a membership to purchase alcohol from Costco, so no excuses.