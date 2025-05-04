The Ultimate Guide To Costco's Kirkland Signature Vodka

Costco is known for its price-defying, quality Kirkland Signature products, and this includes its booze. Two of the brand's most famous spirits include Kirkland Signature American Vodka and Kirkland Signature French Vodka — but which one is better? I mean, they are both vodkas and they both come at a great price, but aside from the country of origin, how are they different? Is one better for cocktails and the other more suited for martinis? The answers to all of these questions and more can be found below.

I recently went to Costco and picked up bottles of Kirkland Signature French and American vodkas in order to find out how they measure up in a head-to-head comparison. Fun fact: You don't need a membership to shop at Costco if all you're after is alcohol. The same is true for the pharmacy as well, so for all of you out there who don't have a membership locked in, you don't have to miss out on all the fun. Actually, after you find out what I learned about the two Kirkland Signature Vodkas, something tells me you won't want to, either. I'll talk about my methodology more at the end, but for now, let's find out whether the American or French vodka is a better buy.