Costco Pre-Made Meals Everyone Is Secretly Obsessed With

A new 2025 special, the Kirkland fried chicken and mashed potatoes meal are a convenient way to enjoy a little Southern comfort food, no deep fryer required. As the latest pre-made Costco meal, this entry is stepping into a world of competition. But customers have good things to say, and it's looking pretty good for this new fried-chicken offering. On Reddit, one user foresees themselves eating quite a lot of this stuff, saying, "If this comes to my Costco, I'm dead before the next Olympics." You'd have to consume a lot of fried chicken for that to happen, but maybe it's just that good. Another user from the same thread confirmed how good the chicken is, saying, "I tried them the other day and they are pretty fire in my opinion."

Another customer wrote, "My family of four ate this up! It was $16 and worth every penny. Made the dill pickle bagged salad with it and it was perfect." Coming in at $4.99 per pound, this seems like another solid deal from the Costco savings lineup. That said, this meal only showed up in April of this year, so your local Costco may not have it just yet. In the meantime, Costco sells rotisserie chicken and mashed potatoes separately, so you can always buy each item and prepare your own chicken and taters meal while you wait.