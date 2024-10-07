Every Costco Price Tag Code, Explained

Come for the 72-pound Parmigiano-Reggiano wheels, stay for the $1.50 hot dog and soda combos. Costco members expect to save big on bulk purchases, house brands, and fill-ups for their gas tanks. But just how deep do those discounts really go? Well, you have to know your price tags.

Costco doesn't label its aisles but it sure does label its items. From Kirkland Signature toilet paper, to 4-pound bags of fish sticks, 50-ounce boxes of cereal, and that XXL teddy bear plushie, each of the warehouse's 4,000 products gets the price tag treatment, complete with the brand's own secret language and semi-unadvertised possibly discount pricing. From the company that made history leveraging zero dollars in sales at its Seattle store opening in 1983, to revenue topping $3 billion by 1989, it's no wonder Costco plays its cards close to the chest.

But we're all here for the deals, so let's start decoding all of the numbers, colors — and one special little symbol — so you can get the most bang for your buck on your next shop. For those who live for the cash register sound formerly known as cha-ching, here's the explanation behind every Costco price tag code.