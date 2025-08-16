Enjoy Free Samples? Here's The Best Time To Try Them At Costco
As much as I love Costco, sadly, my lifestyle in New York City is not the best for shopping there — especially because I don't have a car. Due to Costco's bulk-selling, that would mean lugging a 50-pack of toilet paper and huge buckets of strawberries on the city bus or subway. Still, when I visit friends in the suburbs, going to Costco is a special treat, and it brings back memories of when I was younger, bulk shopping on weekends with my dad. And for good reason — Costco sells a ton of must-have products for under $5.
Shopping aside, the warehouse is also a great place to eat. The food court is iconic, especially since the Costco hot dog meal remains extremely cheap at $1.50. But true fans know that the free samples are the best part of shopping there. Getting to try a variety of freshly cooked foods is a great way to expand your palate and taste items you otherwise might not purchase. If your goal is to try as many different samples as possible, however, a Reddit user who identified themselves as a Costco employee said that going to Costco at 1 p.m. on a Saturday or Sunday will be your best bet — apparently, the weekend "will always have the most" options to choose from.
Timing is everything at Costco
According to Reddit, the number of employees distributing samples at Costco peaks between 1 and 2 p.m., which makes it an ideal time to try a wide variety of items. However, weekend shoppers should be prepared for crowds. Many grocery stores are busiest on Saturdays and Sundays, and the post-church rush on Sundays can lead to waits of up to 10 minutes for samples — quite a lot for a tiny bite of something you might not even like.
"If you want unlimited amounts of samples and no lines[,] go on a [Monday or Tuesday]," one Reddit user suggested, adding that "there are less [samples] to choose from" on these days. On the plus side, employees might be more generous on weekdays due to decreased traffic. Therefore, if you're lucky enough to visit Costco when it's serving ultra-fancy samples like caviar and you want to try it multiple times, it may be best to plan your visit for the beginning of the week.