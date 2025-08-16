Enjoy Free Samples? Here's The Best Time To Try Them At Costco

As much as I love Costco, sadly, my lifestyle in New York City is not the best for shopping there — especially because I don't have a car. Due to Costco's bulk-selling, that would mean lugging a 50-pack of toilet paper and huge buckets of strawberries on the city bus or subway. Still, when I visit friends in the suburbs, going to Costco is a special treat, and it brings back memories of when I was younger, bulk shopping on weekends with my dad. And for good reason — Costco sells a ton of must-have products for under $5.

Shopping aside, the warehouse is also a great place to eat. The food court is iconic, especially since the Costco hot dog meal remains extremely cheap at $1.50. But true fans know that the free samples are the best part of shopping there. Getting to try a variety of freshly cooked foods is a great way to expand your palate and taste items you otherwise might not purchase. If your goal is to try as many different samples as possible, however, a Reddit user who identified themselves as a Costco employee said that going to Costco at 1 p.m. on a Saturday or Sunday will be your best bet — apparently, the weekend "will always have the most" options to choose from.