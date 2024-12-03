Starbucks To Change Its Matcha And Drop New Drinks Next Year, According To Leak
Starbucks' early 2025 menu has been leaked online, and it appears big changes are ahead at the coffee chain. Called the "winter part two menu," it comes after Starbucks holiday menu was released in November with the likes of Cran-Merry Orange Refresher and a Turkey Sage Danish.
The winter part two menu will allegedly drop on January 2, but food blogger @Markie_Devo got their hands on some major details ahead of time. Among the new options, there will be a revamped formula for matcha lattes. The new matcha powder will be completely unsweetened, rather than containing sugar as it has in the past, meaning anyone will be able to customize the level of sweetness in the drink.
As well as the new hot drink formula, iced matcha lattes will also be made using a different technique, blended in a Cold Foam Pitcher rather than shaken. It will likely come as great news to Starbucks baristas that hate making iced green tea lattes because the powder is more likely to clump when shaken. This new method should result in a drink that's smoother and silkier. The Pistachio Latte and Cream Cold Brew will also allegedly make a comeback on Starbucks' upcoming winter part two menu, along with the Vanilla Bean Custard Danish, but it's the brand-new options that are truly exciting.
Starbucks will now offer a cortado with three ristretto shots
Starbucks' new winter menu also has something for lovers of small yet powerful caffeinated beverages — a new Cortado. According to food blogger Markie Devo, it will come in an 8-ounce "short" option and will include three ristretto shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso. It can be made plain with steamed whole milk, or in a Brown Sugar Oatmilk version with brown sugar syrup, cinnamon powder, and steamed oat milk. A ristretto shot of espresso is made with less water and offers a more intense flavor, and is one of the Starbucks customizations baristas love, so this should be a popular option.
It's not all about the drinks, though! New food items expected on Starbucks' January 2 menu drop include a vegan Spicy Falafel Pocket stuffed with smashed falafel, hummus, roasted red bell peppers, sharp pickled onions, and spicy herb sauce inside a toasted lavash flatbread. It's a natural partner for Starbucks' new B!tchin' sauce Chipotle Almond Dip.
Looking further into 2025, there's even a sneak peek of some new items that are said to be launching on February 4, in time for Valentine's Day. These include a fruity Blackberry Sage Refresher containing blackberries, sage, ice, and water (though it could also be made with lemonade or coconut milk). Rumor has it that the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Creme Frappuccino and Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew will also return next year, while a new Valentine Cake Pop with vanilla and buttercream will be introduced.