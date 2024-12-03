Starbucks To Change Its Matcha And Drop New Drinks Next Year, According To Leak

Starbucks' early 2025 menu has been leaked online, and it appears big changes are ahead at the coffee chain. Called the "winter part two menu," it comes after Starbucks holiday menu was released in November with the likes of Cran-Merry Orange Refresher and a Turkey Sage Danish.

The winter part two menu will allegedly drop on January 2, but food blogger @Markie_Devo got their hands on some major details ahead of time. Among the new options, there will be a revamped formula for matcha lattes. The new matcha powder will be completely unsweetened, rather than containing sugar as it has in the past, meaning anyone will be able to customize the level of sweetness in the drink.

As well as the new hot drink formula, iced matcha lattes will also be made using a different technique, blended in a Cold Foam Pitcher rather than shaken. It will likely come as great news to Starbucks baristas that hate making iced green tea lattes because the powder is more likely to clump when shaken. This new method should result in a drink that's smoother and silkier. The Pistachio Latte and Cream Cold Brew will also allegedly make a comeback on Starbucks' upcoming winter part two menu, along with the Vanilla Bean Custard Danish, but it's the brand-new options that are truly exciting.