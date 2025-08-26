Review: Starbucks' New Fall Cortado And Egg Bites Are Just The Right Amount Of Cozy

With chilly September nights right around the corner, Starbucks is getting an early start to the season with the launch of its fall menu. This August, the coffee giant is bringing back beloved classics like the Pumpkin Cream Chai, Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte.

But these Fall classics aren't launching alone. New additions are joining the lineup too. First up is the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, a bolder drink option for espresso enthusiasts. Traditionally, a cortado combines espresso with steamed milk. Starbucks' take on the drink features three shots of ristretto (in other words, a shorter and more concentrated espresso shot) Blonde Espresso and steamed milk. The new rendition gives the traditional cortado a twist by adding in flavors of nutty pecan and oat milk.

And if you prefer something savory over a seasonal latte, Starbucks also added a new flavor to its egg bites. While the popular breakfast item already comes in three variations (Bacon & Gruyere, Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper, and Kale & Mushroom), the chain has introduced an Italian Sausage option to the lineup.

These new fall items certainly sound interesting, but are they worth deviating from your usual order? I went over to my local Starbucks to taste both menu additions for myself and help you decide.