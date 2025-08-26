Review: Starbucks' New Fall Cortado And Egg Bites Are Just The Right Amount Of Cozy
With chilly September nights right around the corner, Starbucks is getting an early start to the season with the launch of its fall menu. This August, the coffee giant is bringing back beloved classics like the Pumpkin Cream Chai, Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte.
But these Fall classics aren't launching alone. New additions are joining the lineup too. First up is the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, a bolder drink option for espresso enthusiasts. Traditionally, a cortado combines espresso with steamed milk. Starbucks' take on the drink features three shots of ristretto (in other words, a shorter and more concentrated espresso shot) Blonde Espresso and steamed milk. The new rendition gives the traditional cortado a twist by adding in flavors of nutty pecan and oat milk.
And if you prefer something savory over a seasonal latte, Starbucks also added a new flavor to its egg bites. While the popular breakfast item already comes in three variations (Bacon & Gruyere, Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper, and Kale & Mushroom), the chain has introduced an Italian Sausage option to the lineup.
These new fall items certainly sound interesting, but are they worth deviating from your usual order? I went over to my local Starbucks to taste both menu additions for myself and help you decide.
Price and availability
Starbucks' fall menu (including the new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado and Italian Sausage Egg Bites) launched on August 26 and will be available for a limited time. Customers can order the Pecan Cortado in an 8-ounce cup for $4.95. As for the Egg Bites, they are currently priced at $5.45 for two bites.
Nutritional information
The Pecan Oatmilk Cortado contains 120 calories for an 8-ounce cup, with 22 grams of carbs, 13 grams of sugar, 3.5 grams of fat, and 1 gram of protein for the 8-ounce cup. For reference, the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado has similar nutritional information, containing 130 calories with 24 grams of carbs, 14 grams of sugar, 3.5 grams of fat, and 1 gram of protein. Both drinks are more indulgent than a traditional Starbucks Cortado which comes in at just 90 calories.
The Italian Sausage Egg Bites are perfect for customers searching for a bit of protein to start their day. Starbucks' previous Egg Bite flavors fall between 170 and 300 calories, placing the new Italian Sausage at the middle of the pack with 240 calories in comparison.
Pecan Oatmilk Cortado taste test
Prior to this taste test, I had never tried a cortado. With three shots of espresso, I was worried it would be far too strong for my sweet-coffee-loving taste buds. But after the first sip, my worries quickly faded. The Pecan Oatmilk Cortado was smooth and expertly balanced.
While the drink is definitely coffee-forward, it's not overwhelming or bitter. Instead, it feels like the perfect middle ground for anyone looking to step up their coffee game without diving straight into black coffee territory. The oat milk adds a creamy texture, and the pecan syrup provides a subtle sweet and buttery undertone. The pecan-crunch topping brings in a nice textural element and even a hint of saltiness, imbuing a seemingly classic drink a bit of extra flair.
Sweet drink lovers, step back — though it's got pecan in the name, this drink probably isn't for you. But if you're looking for a warm, balanced coffee drink to start your morning, you could certainly do worse than the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado.
Italian Sausage Egg Bites taste test
While I've cooked my own egg bites at home before, I had never tried Starbucks' version. But after today's review, it's safe to say I'll be back for more. The Italian Sausage Egg Bites impressed me with how much they were able to capture the essence of a classic breakfast sausage.
Starbucks didn't hold back when it came to flavor. These bites combine basil, Monterey jack cheese, sundried tomato pesto, and, of course, Italian sausage to create a bold yet balanced flavor profile. The sausage takes center stage, but the sundried tomato pesto gives the bites just the right amount of vibrancy and acidity. The cheese melts beautifully into the eggs to create a fluffy and velvety mouthfeel that elevates each bite.
And the portions are surprisingly satisfying too. At first, I wasn't sure if two bites would be enough but it was truly the perfect amount of food for a grab-and-go breakfast. As far as protein-packed, flavor-filled breakfasts go, the Italian Sausage Egg bites do the job.
Final thoughts
When it comes to introducing new items alongside heavy hitters like the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, Starbucks could have gone big and bold. But instead, the coffee giant took a more subtle approach. They might not cause heads to turn, but if you want a no-frills breakfast with just enough distinct flavor to start your day, these items should be on your radar.
What stood out most about the new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado and Italian Sausage Egg Bites is how much they subtlety reminded me of home. Both items felt comforting and familiar, like an elevated take on something I could whip up myself. My taste test transported me back to my own kitchen table, sipping warm coffee on a crisp fall morning. Starbucks is bringing that feeling right to our coffee cups (and our egg bites) this fall. Whether home is half a mile away or halfway across the world, these fall menu additions allow you to savor a small taste of it no matter where you are.