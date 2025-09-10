10 Retro Kitchen Items Making A Trendy Return In 2025

Hop on Instagram, search for #cottagecorekitchen, and prepare to feel an overwhelming sense of joy and calm. Retro stove tops and ovens complete with oven skirts sit under back splashes of white tile. Copper pots hang from walls with intricately designed wall paper. Retro refrigerators with chrome handles and rounded edges catch your eye immediately, and ceramic crocks filled with sugar, flour, and salt line kitchen counters. Social media can be a chaotic place, but this corner of the internet is calm.

This style of vintage, retro, old school — whatever you want to call it — kitchen aesthetic is making a serious comeback for those who aren't searching for the latest and greatest in high-tech appliances and wares. This aesthetic is simple and classic, and highlights the importance of appreciating the little things. It's giving purpose to small elements in and around your kitchen, and, if you love cooking, hopefully you're spending a lot of time there. With that in mind, this space should be a joyful one, so adding a few uniquely retro and nostalgic elements will only serve to make it a more beautiful, enjoyable space to be in. Plus, these aren't just items that will make your kitchen look adorable. They are all functional, useful pieces of kitchen equipment that look as good as they work. If you're looking to add a little #cottagecore to your kitchen, get one (or all) of these retro kitchen items making a humble comeback in 2025.