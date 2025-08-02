6 Retro Kitchen Appliances From The '50s We Forgot About

Kitchen appliances are predominantly designed as functional items: machines that sizzle, stir, slice, and steam through culinary tasks. Nevertheless, just because they accomplish a goal doesn't mean they can't do it with style — and while today's modern kitchens feature AI ovens and smart kitchen gadgets, few eras of culinary devices exude a more distinct aesthetic than the 1950s.

Specifically in the U.S., the post-war era led to the emergence of diverse new innovations that forever altered dining trends. This time saw the first appearance of now-phased-out TV dinners and sleek-looking diners, but especially pivotal were the broad range of kitchen appliances. From dishwashers to cold water taps, such new technology provided convenience, often painted in the charming vintage color palette of the time.

Some — like the eye-catching curved Smeg fridge — lingered in popular culture into modern times. However, a large portion of such appliances became lost in time, now better suited for a museum exhibition showcasing a different era. So take a glimpse at these forgotten pieces of tech to marvel at a pivotal time when culinary creations came with a newfound buzz.