6 Retro Kitchen Appliances From The '50s We Forgot About
Kitchen appliances are predominantly designed as functional items: machines that sizzle, stir, slice, and steam through culinary tasks. Nevertheless, just because they accomplish a goal doesn't mean they can't do it with style — and while today's modern kitchens feature AI ovens and smart kitchen gadgets, few eras of culinary devices exude a more distinct aesthetic than the 1950s.
Specifically in the U.S., the post-war era led to the emergence of diverse new innovations that forever altered dining trends. This time saw the first appearance of now-phased-out TV dinners and sleek-looking diners, but especially pivotal were the broad range of kitchen appliances. From dishwashers to cold water taps, such new technology provided convenience, often painted in the charming vintage color palette of the time.
Some — like the eye-catching curved Smeg fridge — lingered in popular culture into modern times. However, a large portion of such appliances became lost in time, now better suited for a museum exhibition showcasing a different era. So take a glimpse at these forgotten pieces of tech to marvel at a pivotal time when culinary creations came with a newfound buzz.
Chambers stoves were premier appliances
During the 1950s and into the 1960s, Chambers stoves delighted home cooks with new bells and whistles, all contained in a sleek design. From a self-cleaning feature to a unique metal griddle, the Model C heralded a new era of cooking in particular.
Sunbeam mixers helped craft delicious treats
The Sunbeam Mixer was a fixture for crafting 1950s baked treats, like mouthwatering old-fashioned Southern desserts. A trendy appliance of the time, the mixer offered an incredible variety of settings and attachments, broadening the horizons of home-cooked treats.
Westinghouse roasters ruled electrical slow-cooking
The intriguingly shaped Westinghouse Roaster brought electricity-based cooking into new realms, helping 1950s cooks roast turkeys, craft pies, and pot roasts, all in an extra-large 18-quart capacity. Although pricey for the times, its unique inserts and precise temperature control proved fashionable, seriously easing the stress of large-batch cooking.
Moka pots became popular in the 1950s
Nowadays, coffee enthusiasts often perfect their brews via pour-over or espresso machines. However, in the 1950s, stovetop coffee brewing was the go-to. The still-in-use Italian moka pot dominated shelves, but its design has experienced subtle changes over the years.
The sleek Toastmaster crisped bread in style
Minimalist, sleek, and art-deco styled, the Toastmaster is one of those 1950s appliances that looks better than its modern counterpart. Already around for decades, the brand pioneered the pop-up feature, ending an era of burnt-smelling toast.
Some dishwashers were loaded from the top
Today, most dishwashers feature a front-opening door, but top-loading models, like those from Westinghouse, were common in the 1950s. This design, with its internal basket and unique loading approach, was often used to rinse dishes around a spinning jet.