For Perfectly Tender Brisket, Look No Further Than This Roasting Hack
The truth is, there are plenty of mistakes you can make when preparing brisket — it's a tough but flavorful cut that's best when cooked low and slow. Some will argue that the only way to cook a brisket properly is to smoke it using the 3-2-1 method: leaving it unwrapped for three hours, wrapped for two hours, and unwrapped for one. Others will argue over whether they're best roasted or braised. But one method that's gaining interest — often used for turkey and chicken — is the oven bag.
Preparing a brisket in the oven has a few advantages. Smoking and grilling require constant attention to maintain the correct temperature. An oven, on the other hand, provides consistent heat. Smoking also takes longer — up to a full day or two — while an oven can finish a deliciously juicy brisket in just a few hours.
Using an oven bag — which works by building and using steam to cook food faster and keep meats juicy — to roast brisket offers even more benefits. Made from heat-resistant nylon that can withstand up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the bags trap moisture inside, self-basting the meat as it cooks. The steam also helps tenderize any vegetables cooked with the meat and allows spices and herbs to permeate the dish more deeply. Additionally, oven bags simplify clean-up by preventing sticky messes inside the pan.
How to use an oven bag to roast brisket
A large-size oven bag — like the ones sold by Reynolds — is ideal for an 8-pound brisket. The first step is to add a tablespoon of flour (or a flour substitute) to the bag and shake it to distribute it evenly. This absorbs moisture, preventing pressure from building up inside the bag and causing it to burst. It also thickens the juices, eliminating the need for a separate gravy or sauce.
To add more moisture and flavor, you can pour in some beef broth or wine, along with vegetables you want to cook with the meat. Once the bag is in the pan, cut six ½-inch slits at the top of the bag to allow steam to escape. Inside the oven, make sure the bag is not touching any heating elements, walls, or racks and that it has room to expand. The cooking time will depend on the size of your meat, but an 8- to 10-pound whole brisket will take approximately three to three and a quarter hours. It's much quicker than waiting a whole day to enjoy one of the most delicious cuts of meat.