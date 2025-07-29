For Perfectly Tender Brisket, Look No Further Than This Roasting Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The truth is, there are plenty of mistakes you can make when preparing brisket — it's a tough but flavorful cut that's best when cooked low and slow. Some will argue that the only way to cook a brisket properly is to smoke it using the 3-2-1 method: leaving it unwrapped for three hours, wrapped for two hours, and unwrapped for one. Others will argue over whether they're best roasted or braised. But one method that's gaining interest — often used for turkey and chicken — is the oven bag.

Preparing a brisket in the oven has a few advantages. Smoking and grilling require constant attention to maintain the correct temperature. An oven, on the other hand, provides consistent heat. Smoking also takes longer — up to a full day or two — while an oven can finish a deliciously juicy brisket in just a few hours.

Using an oven bag — which works by building and using steam to cook food faster and keep meats juicy — to roast brisket offers even more benefits. Made from heat-resistant nylon that can withstand up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the bags trap moisture inside, self-basting the meat as it cooks. The steam also helps tenderize any vegetables cooked with the meat and allows spices and herbs to permeate the dish more deeply. Additionally, oven bags simplify clean-up by preventing sticky messes inside the pan.