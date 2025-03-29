The Easiest Ways To Store A Stick Of Butter And The Best Containers To Use, According To Celebrity Chefs

It can be shocking for some to see a stick of butter displayed so casually on a countertop, especially if you grew up with a chilly butter supply that rested inside a refrigerator, with the mindset that the cold temperatures preserve its freshness. While most people agree that butter is a universally delicious fat, there seems to be widespread disagreement about storing it. To get an expert's opinion on the matter, Food Republic spoke to chefs at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Fest about the best ways to store butter — including what container to use and where it should be placed.

Interestingly, we received a wide variety of answers from the professional chefs regarding butter storage techniques. Whether you host your butter in its original packaging in the fridge or keep a butter dish at room temperature, it seems that there are many discrepancies in what the correct storage vessel is. The great butter storage debate is further exacerbated by the fact that certain recipes call for different butter temperatures. For example, you should use softened butter to make the perfect cinnamon rolls, whereas cold butter is a must for pastries like biscuits, croissants, and pies.