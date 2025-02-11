Why Homemade Chicken Broth Is So Much Better Than Store-Bought

Chicken broth is warm, nourishing, and makes the perfect base for a simple but hearty chicken noodle soup when it's cold out, or you're feeling under the weather. But before you reach for the boxes or cans of broth in your pantry, there's a case to be argued for making your own at home. You see, store-bought broth really can't compare to homemade, and it all starts with flavor. While we can't be absolutely sure about how commercial producers of chicken broth actually make their products, it's clear from the moment the liquid touches our tongues that something is lost in the huge-batch production of broth.

In your own kitchen, though? You can add as many taste-enhancing ingredients, in as large of quantities as you like, and really draw out all the natural flavors from the chicken bones or carcass, carrots, celery, onion, and other vegetables, as well as any herbs, fresh or dried, that you include. There is just a natural depth of flavor with homemade chicken broth, a much higher concentration of all the things you put into it, that store-bought simply cannot replicate. Even better? It's cheaper — you can make it entirely from scraps.