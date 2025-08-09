Consider This Before Buying A Vintage-Style Refrigerator

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been watching "And Just Like That," you might have found yourself a little envious of Carrie Bradshaw's home. But what caught your eye might not have been all the space in the 19th-century Greek Revival townhouse or even the coveted key to Gramercy Park. What might have made you a pale shade of green with envy is the light mint retro-style Smeg refrigerator that sat between her sink and the door leading out to the garden. After all, like some of Carrie's fashions, vintage-style appliances are making a comeback. Unfortunately, the fridge may not be any more practical than the stilettos the character wears to walk around Manhattan. Thomas Borcherding, professional kitchen designer and owner of Homestar Design Remodel, told Food Republic exclusively, "Vintage-style fridges bring a ton of visual charm, but they do come with a few trade-offs that homeowners should seriously weigh before committing."

"Many retro-style refrigerators are more about form than function," Borcherding explained, noting their smaller interiors (particularly in the freezer section), less flexible shelving, and lack of high-tech features. "If you cook often or have a family, the reduced storage may become frustrating fast." Vintage-style refrigerators come in a variety of sizes. While some can be a small as 7.5 cubic feet, the Smeg one-door style, with a top-freezer, is 9.2 cubic feet. While that's small compared to the 10 to 13 cubic feet of a standard fridge (and they can go larger), the two-door, bottom freezer option seen on "And Just Like That" is nearly 12 cubic feet.