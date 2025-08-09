Consider This Before Buying A Vintage-Style Refrigerator
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've been watching "And Just Like That," you might have found yourself a little envious of Carrie Bradshaw's home. But what caught your eye might not have been all the space in the 19th-century Greek Revival townhouse or even the coveted key to Gramercy Park. What might have made you a pale shade of green with envy is the light mint retro-style Smeg refrigerator that sat between her sink and the door leading out to the garden. After all, like some of Carrie's fashions, vintage-style appliances are making a comeback. Unfortunately, the fridge may not be any more practical than the stilettos the character wears to walk around Manhattan. Thomas Borcherding, professional kitchen designer and owner of Homestar Design Remodel, told Food Republic exclusively, "Vintage-style fridges bring a ton of visual charm, but they do come with a few trade-offs that homeowners should seriously weigh before committing."
"Many retro-style refrigerators are more about form than function," Borcherding explained, noting their smaller interiors (particularly in the freezer section), less flexible shelving, and lack of high-tech features. "If you cook often or have a family, the reduced storage may become frustrating fast." Vintage-style refrigerators come in a variety of sizes. While some can be a small as 7.5 cubic feet, the Smeg one-door style, with a top-freezer, is 9.2 cubic feet. While that's small compared to the 10 to 13 cubic feet of a standard fridge (and they can go larger), the two-door, bottom freezer option seen on "And Just Like That" is nearly 12 cubic feet.
Look for Energy Star-certification, even with retro styles
If you do have your heart set on the vintage kitchen appliance trend that will never go out of style (round edges and soft pastels or saturated color), St. Louis-based designer Thomas Borcherding suggested getting a separate freezer chest for added storage — without giving up the look you want. Smeg, Galanz, and Unique Appliances all make stand-alone freezer units in the same retro style as their refrigerators.
Borcherding is also concerned about the energy efficiency of vintage-style refrigerators. "Some models are more efficient than true vintage units, but they usually lag behind top-tier modern fridges," he explained. "If you're aiming for a greener home or want to avoid high utility bills, it's worth comparing energy ratings carefully. Look for retro-styled fridges that are Energy Star-certified if possible." Several companies offer that old-time feel with modern energy efficiency. Energy Star-certified models are available from iio, Big Chill, Smeg, Unique Appliances, and Galanz.
You don't have to compromise practical concerns for vintage style. You can introduce other retro kitchen designs like colorful cabinets, sensational wallpaper, and small appliances, while keeping your refrigerator more modern. "If it's to be the main appliance, make sure it balances design with daily needs," Borcherding advised. "When selecting a refrigerator, I encourage you to prioritize function first, style second."