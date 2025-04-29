Why Are Casseroles Such A Staple Dish In The South?
When you think about Southern food, you may picture crispy fried chicken, breakfast staples like egg gravy, or cold pitchers of sweet tea (which was born in South Carolina, by the way). Another classic option likely to pop into your mind is a casserole. A meal or side dish that's served in the same deep baking dish it's cooked in (also called a casserole), these hearty meals are a cornerstone of Southern cooking. In the South, casseroles seem to be the quintessential answer for everything. A friend got promoted? Drop off a casserole. A new baby was born? Drop off a casserole. A new neighbor moved in? You got it: casserole. No matter the occasion, Southerners know how to include a casserole for any event.
A very American way of cooking, casseroles rose to popularity during the Great Depression due to the need for cheap, filling food that was easy to throw together. Taken from the art of more in-depth European casseroles like baked lasagna or cottage pie, the Southern version shies away from time-consuming steps or homemade ingredients. It focuses more on utilizing canned goods (ever notice how casserole recipes love to include a creamy can-of-something?). This makes for full meals that can usually be thrown together in just a few minutes before baking, freezing, or gifting to a loved one.
Popular casseroles in the South
When it comes to ingredients and directions, you'll often notice that a savory casserole tends to use creamy sauces (like canned creamed soup or a cheesy white sauce) and a crunchy topping (like fried onions). Many casseroles also have the cooking directions simply put as "bake until browned and bubbling." Regarding dinner-style versions, crunchy tuna casserole is a common variation that includes canned tuna, cream of mushroom soup, shredded cheese, and potato chips on top. There are also various tater tot casseroles, which typically include a protein (like ground beef) mixed with canned cream soup, cheese, and topped with, of course, tater tots.
Side dish casseroles include options like green bean casserole, which features green beans mixed with creamy canned soup and topped with fried onions, and sweet potato casserole, which is usually topped with mini marshmallows. Breakfast versions can include big batches of eggs, cheese, spices, shredded cheese, and hash browns. These are particularly popular on weekends or for a holiday brunch. If you have a sweet tooth, a French toast casserole is another option that will hit the spot.