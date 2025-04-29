Why Are Casseroles Such A Staple Dish In The South?

When you think about Southern food, you may picture crispy fried chicken, breakfast staples like egg gravy, or cold pitchers of sweet tea (which was born in South Carolina, by the way). Another classic option likely to pop into your mind is a casserole. A meal or side dish that's served in the same deep baking dish it's cooked in (also called a casserole), these hearty meals are a cornerstone of Southern cooking. In the South, casseroles seem to be the quintessential answer for everything. A friend got promoted? Drop off a casserole. A new baby was born? Drop off a casserole. A new neighbor moved in? You got it: casserole. No matter the occasion, Southerners know how to include a casserole for any event.

A very American way of cooking, casseroles rose to popularity during the Great Depression due to the need for cheap, filling food that was easy to throw together. Taken from the art of more in-depth European casseroles like baked lasagna or cottage pie, the Southern version shies away from time-consuming steps or homemade ingredients. It focuses more on utilizing canned goods (ever notice how casserole recipes love to include a creamy can-of-something?). This makes for full meals that can usually be thrown together in just a few minutes before baking, freezing, or gifting to a loved one.