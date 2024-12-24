A Bold Smoked Salmon Dip Only Needs 3 Easy Ingredients

Smoked salmon is often used to upgrade toasted bagels and cream cheese, fresh green salads, or crowd-pleasing appetizers. Speaking of the latter, if you're on the hunt for another shareable snack recipe, you only need a handful of ingredients to make an ultra-flavorful salmon dip. Sure enough, to make a tasty dip fresh from your oven, you only need hot smoked salmon, cream cheese, and one more flavorful ingredient such as green onions, scallions, dill fronds, or capers.

In a large mixing bowl, combine one package of softened cream cheese, up to six ounces of torn hot smoked salmon or one tin of canned salmon, and one or two of your favorite mix-ins. Stir everything together with a spoon and add enough salt and pepper to taste. If you want to serve it cold, you're done! To serve it warm, add the dip to a baking dish and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes. If you're up for adding one more ingredient, sprinkle the top with some shredded cheese like smoked Gouda or mozzarella, and turn your oven to broil the last few minutes of baking time.

While the secret to wildly flavorful two-ingredient dips is creamy inclusions like sour cream or cream cheese, choosing the right kind of salmon for this particular recipe is also essential. Unlike cold smoked salmon, which is more moist and has an extra soft consistency, hot smoked salmon has an extra flaky texture (like canned salmon) but also a deep smoky flavor.