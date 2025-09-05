This Is How The Dollar Store Stays So Affordable

There was a time when shopping at a dollar store had to be a cloak-and-dagger operation; duck in, duck out, no eye contact, and not a word about it to anyone. It wasn't just highbrow nonsense, either. For years, dollar stores were painted as a blight upon communities, with some research studies even finding that the mere presence of a dollar store in a neighborhood can drag property values down by nearly 20% — yikes.

But with inflation soaring in post-pandemic times, shopping at dollar stores — and pretty much every other heavily discounted retail store — has become pretty standard. Heck, even the rich are shopping at dollar stores now! And unlike some retail giants (looking at you, Publix), dollar stores haven't padded their price tags just because foot traffic's up.

Sure, some items are now priced slightly above the promised dollar, but the markup is barely there if you squint, which is just baffling considering how easily small and big box chains across the country — with the exception of New England's Market Basket, of course — have been swept up by the markup bug. All that just makes you wonder: How are these guys not out of business yet? Below, we'll dig into how the retail giant manages to stay in business with such cutthroat price points.