You Can Buy Frozen Costco Baked Goods In Bulk — Here's How

From seasonal favorites like Costco's pumpkin pie to luxurious year-round finds like the tuxedo cake, the bakery items at Costco have earned quite the reputation amongst members for their high-quality tastes and generous portions. Certain shoppers, however, might walk past the tempting treats out of fear that they won't be able to eat the large quantity of baked goods before their "Best By" date. Those concerned about the longevity of their Costco baked goods will be pleased to know that they might be able to snag certain items in frozen form and heat them up themselves at home.

Not all of Costco's bakery items are made from scratch. There are quite a few goodies that arrive at the warehouse frozen and are heated up in-house, like the artisan buns, Danishes, croissants, and cookies. Certain members have reportedly scored frozen, pre-baked versions of these tasty baked goods, but there is a catch: You won't find this option on shelves. You'll have to ask the Costco bakery employees nicely and hope that they're willing to oblige. If you're lucky enough to get a "yes," you might walk away with a box of 120 cookie dough balls for just over $30.