You Can Buy Frozen Costco Baked Goods In Bulk — Here's How
From seasonal favorites like Costco's pumpkin pie to luxurious year-round finds like the tuxedo cake, the bakery items at Costco have earned quite the reputation amongst members for their high-quality tastes and generous portions. Certain shoppers, however, might walk past the tempting treats out of fear that they won't be able to eat the large quantity of baked goods before their "Best By" date. Those concerned about the longevity of their Costco baked goods will be pleased to know that they might be able to snag certain items in frozen form and heat them up themselves at home.
Not all of Costco's bakery items are made from scratch. There are quite a few goodies that arrive at the warehouse frozen and are heated up in-house, like the artisan buns, Danishes, croissants, and cookies. Certain members have reportedly scored frozen, pre-baked versions of these tasty baked goods, but there is a catch: You won't find this option on shelves. You'll have to ask the Costco bakery employees nicely and hope that they're willing to oblige. If you're lucky enough to get a "yes," you might walk away with a box of 120 cookie dough balls for just over $30.
Not every Costco may be willing to hand over a box of frozen baked goods
If you're hoping to score a box full of frozen Costco baked goods, be ready to ask nicely. User @miranabulsi on TikTok shared that they scored a batch of 120 frozen cookies from Costco's bakery priced at $31.99 after simply asking an employee if the option was available. For those who aren't big on cookies, this same TikToker also discovered that this hack works for other frozen baked goods, snagging a box of 204 frozen croissants for $63.99. Another TikTok user had similar success with a box of frozen mini brioche buns from Costco's bakery.
@miranabulsi
This might be the best Costco hack I've ever found because I couldn't believe it was even real #costco #costcohack #costcofinds #costcobuys #costcocookies #bestcookies #cheapcostcofinds #costcocanada #costcotoronto #cookies #cookiesoftiktok
It seems as though the success rate of this frozen-baked-goods hack depends on your local Costco's policies. Some members have attempted this hack and been told "no," while others have only found success in certain states. One user on Reddit claimed that Costco's willingness to sell frozen baked goods to members might depend on how busy the store is, writing, "... It all depends on your store, quantity on hand, and many other factors ... my store can't even keep enough to sell as is ... But if it were slow they might be happy to move product." You can always call your local Costco and check the bakery's availability and specific policies. If you're curious enough to try this hack for yourself, remember to ask employees politely, and keep in mind that there's a good chance you could leave empty-handed.