The Worst Day And Time To Shop At Costco (And Why)

There is no better feeling than finishing a shop at Costco and treating yourself to a deliciously affordable hot dog and a refreshing soda combo. Some days, thanks to the huge crowds that tend to fill this warehouse chain's locations, it can really feel like you survived something (sadly, Costco members don't enjoy the same in-app Scan And Go option that Sam's Club offers). Had enough of huge throngs of people clogging your location's wide aisles, or the overwhelming din of hundreds of voices speaking all at once? If you can, you should avoid heading into Costco right after the traditional work day had ended — that is, on a weekday, anywhere from 4 p.m. up until about an hour before your store closes.

The reason for eschewing this somewhat surprising time slot? If you were thinking of stopping by Costco to pick up something on your way home from work, so did at least a hundred other people. This is when the stores tend to be more clogged with customers who remembered they need toilet paper before they head home, or are looking for something to heat up for dinner. Which isn't to say that the weekends aren't bad at Costco, either — they surely are, especially during the afternoon when everyone is awake and has had time for breakfast before heading out.