The Pantry Staple You Should Avoid Buying At Costco
Costco is the go-to destination for affordable, bulk-size products — but when it comes to some pantry items, bigger isn't necessarily better. While it's great to stock up on frozen goods or products you plan to consume quickly, certain kitchen essentials like dried herbs and spices are worth a second thought before tossing them in the cart.
Costco sells a large selection of dried herbs and spices, with sizes ranging from just over 10 ounces to seven-pound tubs. The appeal is obvious: buy one giant jar of garlic powder or cinnamon, and you're set for years ... right? Not exactly. While spices don't spoil in the traditional sense, they do have a shelf life, and lose their flavor and color from exposure to air and moisture over time. According to Healthline, ground spices typically stay fresh for two to three years, dried herbs for one to three years, and whole spices (like Costco's Saigon cinnamon sticks) can stretch to around four years. Unless you're cooking for a crowd daily or running a spice-heavy kitchen, it's unlikely you'll get through pounds of paprika or cumin before they lose their punch.
Smarter ways to stock your spice rack
Skipping Costco's bulk spice aisle doesn't mean you have to settle for bland meals. Instead, opt for smaller quantities at grocery stores with affordable spices like Trader Joe's, specialty spice shops, or refill stations at natural markets. You can also buy direct from some spice manufacturers online, removing the guesswork around how long those jars have been sitting in warehouses losing flavor.
These smaller containers may seem more expensive per ounce, but they often save money (and flavor) in the long run, since you're not tossing half-used tubs of faded, old spices every couple years. You'll also have flexibility trying new spices, including uncommon spices that will impress everyone you cook for. If you do decide to buy spices from Costco, however, we recommend focusing on the ones you know you use frequently, such as classics like salt and pepper.
For longevity and best flavor, consider buying fresh, whole spices (such as cloves, cumin seeds, and whole nutmeg) and grinding them yourself just before use. Keep leftover spices in airtight containers away from moisture, light, and heat (translation: not next to the stove). Don't forget to label your spice jars with the date you purchased and opened them to track freshness and so you know when it's time to restock. It's also worth checking out expert-approved ways to properly store your spices, like Alton Brown's temperature tip for a well-stocked spice rack.