The Pantry Staple You Should Avoid Buying At Costco

Skipping Costco's bulk spice aisle doesn't mean you have to settle for bland meals. Instead, opt for smaller quantities at grocery stores with affordable spices like Trader Joe's, specialty spice shops, or refill stations at natural markets. You can also buy direct from some spice manufacturers online, removing the guesswork around how long those jars have been sitting in warehouses losing flavor.

These smaller containers may seem more expensive per ounce, but they often save money (and flavor) in the long run, since you're not tossing half-used tubs of faded, old spices every couple years. You'll also have flexibility trying new spices, including uncommon spices that will impress everyone you cook for. If you do decide to buy spices from Costco, however, we recommend focusing on the ones you know you use frequently, such as classics like salt and pepper.

For longevity and best flavor, consider buying fresh, whole spices (such as cloves, cumin seeds, and whole nutmeg) and grinding them yourself just before use. Keep leftover spices in airtight containers away from moisture, light, and heat (translation: not next to the stove). Don't forget to label your spice jars with the date you purchased and opened them to track freshness and so you know when it's time to restock. It's also worth checking out expert-approved ways to properly store your spices, like Alton Brown's temperature tip for a well-stocked spice rack.