10 Of The Worst Ham Recalls We Can't Ignore

A foolproof trick to hosting a for-the-books dinner party is to have a ham centerpiece big enough to feed all your guests. And unlike poultry and steak, ham's pretty versatile, hard to mess up, and quick to prep. Some cuts even come pre-cooked, so you don't have to twist yourself into knots trying to bake the perfect ham (though it's easy work if you're up for it).

But like every meat product — and really, practically every food that's ever made it onto your dinner plate — ham's been hit hard by recalls. Some of the biggest meat recalls in history, like the Boar's Head and ConAgra Foods Listeria recalls of 2024 and 2005, involved ham products.

And it hasn't just shown up on recall lists as collateral damage. Ham's been front and center in some pretty massive recalls of its own. We take a deep dive into some of the worst, involving everything from Listeria contamination to foreign objects, undeclared allergens, and processing errors.