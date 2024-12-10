Popular Granola Bar Brand Is Being Recalled For Metal Fragments
MadeGood — a company known for making a variety of organic, allergy-friendly sweet and salty snacks — has issued a massive recall on many of its granola bars, which may be contaminated with foreign objects. According to the company, there is chance that a metal brush bristle made it into the mix. The voluntary recall covers a wide range of bars that were produced between January and November 2024.
Some of the affected batches include flavors such as strawberry, cookies and cream, mixed berry, chocolate chip, and more, and packaging sizes range from as little as five bars to as many as 63. The full list of products, universal product codes (UPCs), and corresponding best-by dates can all be found on this list, shared by MadeGood on its website.
MadeGood has been alerted to seven incidents where metal was discovered in its granola bars, though as of the time of publication, there have been no reports of injury or illness associated with this case. Though the chance of encountering the foreign objects seems to be low, it is always best to be abundantly cautious. The company states that it has already investigated the manufacturer of the recalled bars, and the cause of the metal contamination has been remedied.
What to do if you purchased MadeGood granola bars
If you have purchased MadeGood granola bars recently, check the list of recalled products to figure out if you have any at home. Granola bars are the only product affected, and similar MadeGood items like crispy squares, soft-baked oat bars, and cookies are not included in this recall. If you find that you have purchased any of the affected items, take them back to the place where you bought them and you will be issued a full refund. Answers to recall FAQ's can be found on MadeGood's website, but if you need more information, you can also reach out to its consumer hotline at 855-215-5695, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Foreign object recalls like this one happen more regularly than you may think. A 2024 Trader Joe's soup dumpling recall happened due to contamination with pieces of a plastic permanent marker, and 21 tons of Johnsonville sausages were recalled over plastic contaminants in 2023. These types of incidents may receive a Class One designation, due to the possibility of choking or damage to the throat. A Class One recall means that "there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.