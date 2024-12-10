Popular Granola Bar Brand Is Being Recalled For Metal Fragments

MadeGood — a company known for making a variety of organic, allergy-friendly sweet and salty snacks — has issued a massive recall on many of its granola bars, which may be contaminated with foreign objects. According to the company, there is chance that a metal brush bristle made it into the mix. The voluntary recall covers a wide range of bars that were produced between January and November 2024.

Some of the affected batches include flavors such as strawberry, cookies and cream, mixed berry, chocolate chip, and more, and packaging sizes range from as little as five bars to as many as 63. The full list of products, universal product codes (UPCs), and corresponding best-by dates can all be found on this list, shared by MadeGood on its website.

MadeGood has been alerted to seven incidents where metal was discovered in its granola bars, though as of the time of publication, there have been no reports of injury or illness associated with this case. Though the chance of encountering the foreign objects seems to be low, it is always best to be abundantly cautious. The company states that it has already investigated the manufacturer of the recalled bars, and the cause of the metal contamination has been remedied.