Steak is a worldwide favorite, loved for its delicious flavor and satisfying texture. While factors like the best cut of steak, grade, and cooking method certainly matter, there's one ingredient that can take your steak to the next level: MSG (monosodium glutamate). MSG is the sodium salt of glutamic acid, an amino acid found naturally in many foods, including steak itself. It's this glutamic acid that unlocks the fifth taste known as umami — that deep, satisfying element that makes steak, mushrooms, and aged cheeses so irresistibly savory.

The discovery of umami, and later MSG, dates back to the early 1900s in Japan. Intrigued by the meaty taste of traditional seaweed broth, chemist Kikunae Ikeda sought to uncover its source. He discovered that glutamate was the key component responsible for this distinct flavor, which he named umami. This groundbreaking discovery laid the foundation for the global production and use of MSG as a flavor enhancer.

When using MSG on steak, a little goes a long way. Half a teaspoon evenly sprinkled over a pound of steak is enough to boost its flavor and create a piquant layer. It's best to go lighter on the salt when using MSG, as it amplifies the natural flavors of the meat, reducing the need for added sodium.