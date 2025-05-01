How One Misunderstood Ingredient Can Make Your Fried Chicken Irresistibly Delicious

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ever wondered why some fried chicken is so irresistibly delicious? It's because they not only include plenty of hearty protein and delicious salt, but monosodium glutamate or MSG. Rocco Carulli, owner and executive chef of R House, sat down with Food Republic for a chat about this misunderstood ingredient, discussing how it works and why it's so key for the best fried chicken.

"MSG is like salt's cooler, more sophisticated cousin," said Carulli. "While salt enhances flavor by triggering your basic salt receptors, MSG hits the umami spot — that savory, can't-stop-eating-this magic." While umami flavor is present in many proteins, a little sprinkle of MSG really pushes it to the front, triggering the same parts of your brain that respond so happily to protein. Combined with all the other caveman instincts that love fried foods and salt, it makes fried chicken exponentially more delicious without making it taste over-seasoned.

"It brings out the natural richness in fried chicken without making it taste overly salty," Carulli explained. "Think of it as the difference between 'seasoned' and 'craveable.'" The utility of this ingredient is no real secret. Chick-fil-A puts MSG in its chicken and it's one of the main reasons Wendy's chili tastes so good. But it's only recently started getting the credit it deserves, as dedicated researchers spent decades proving that all the false ideas about MSG's effect on people's health turned out to be wrong.