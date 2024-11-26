The One-Step Solution To Overly Salty Store-Bought Ham

A ham can be a frugal way to bulk-purchase plenty of delicious pork. But what if your only options are all cheaper, brined versions with too much salt for your palate? Good news: All you have to do is give them a nice long bath. Keep in mind that these suggestions are for whole, American cured hams — it's not recommended to soak "charcuterie" hams like Jamón Ibérico.

Sometimes a ham is just overly seasoned, but most of the time, the ham labels you need to avoid at the store include things like "water added" or "ham and water product." These mean manufacturers brined the meat before packaging, so salt water replaced some of its natural juices.

Luckily, all you need to do is submerge the ham in cold water for a few hours to draw out the excess brine. Brine naturally moves to areas of lower concentration, so over the course of four to six hours, it exits the ham and diffuses through the bath.

Be sure to rinse off the ham afterward to remove salt from the surface. This method is particularly effective with brined hams but is less so with cured varieties. However, just because it's not quite as effective doesn't mean water isn't key to correcting an overly salted aged ham. You'll just need more patience.