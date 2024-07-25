Improve The Taste Of Jarred Spaghetti Sauce With A Salty Ingredient

Jarred sauces make it possible to whip up pasta dinners in a jiffy, but they can often leave you feeling like something is missing. It could be the lack of robust seasoning or the absence of subtle heat that's to blame, or perhaps something to balance the tartness of tomatoes or the overall sweetness. Regardless, these sauces often just need that little something to add an oomph — something that will take a run-of-the-mill jarred spaghetti sauce to delicious new heights.

What you're looking for is MSG — the same savory ingredient that can also spice up cocktails in a pinch. Monosodium glutamate or MSG often gets a bad rep because of myths rooted in racism. But, the white powder is generally safe to consume (unless you're particularly sensitive to it), especially when added in small quantities. Luckily, a pinch or so of MSG is all you need for a big impact.

MSG is an excellent flavor enhancer that is composed of two elements: glutamic acid and sodium. Glutamic acid is the amino acid responsible for bringing out that sought-after fifth taste of umami. Though it can make just about anything taste better, MSG truly shines when it is paired with equally complex, savory, and umami-rich ingredients. This is why it works so well with tomato-based spaghetti sauces. After all, tomatoes also contain glutamic acid and are packed with umami.