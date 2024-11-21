12 Rules For Baking The Perfect Ham

It often feels like certain holidays have a grip on specific meats. Turkey, for instance, takes the lead at a Thanksgiving table. While Christmas and Easter often have ham as the main course. But you have flexibility to choose your main meat dish — and there's nothing wrong with shaking up tradition. Because change can be a mouthwatering delight. And to prepare swapping out your main dish meat, it's helpful to know some of the best tips when making ham, especially during the beloved turkey season.

The good news is — compared to turkey — ham couldn't be easier. There's a whole lot going for you in terms of preparation and cooking times. Plus, ham is a forgiving meat. Since it's typically cured (and cooked in most cases) the majority of what you'll be doing is heating it, along with making and applying glaze.

Even if there's no avoiding the occasional awkward conversations that happen around a holiday table, these tips will help make your holidays (throughout the year) more peaceful. Keeping the rules for baking ham in mind, you can be confident the main course will receive shining praise. Winning!