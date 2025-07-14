14 Of The Biggest Soda Recalls In US History

Sure, it's packed with sugar and enough additives to make a chemist blush, but there's something about having a cold soda fizzing at the tip of your tongue that you just can't beat. And even if the taste's not to your liking, soda's bound to capture your imagination in lots of other ways. There's, of course, all the soda propaganda, and then there's soda's wacky pedigree — like how, up until the late 1940s, you could snag yourself a 7UP bottle doused with lithium from the grocery store (you know, for when you really need to cool down). Or that early soda makers experimented with poison like strychnine and controlled substances like morphine and heroin to give their products a jazzy health kick.

The industry's come a long way since then. It's now pretty bizarre to find soda laced with actual narcotics, poison, or prescription drugs. But even then, soda's still a frequent caller on the FDA's recall list. From cans that were actual laceration risks to others that — while branded as sugar-free — inexplicably ended up containing sugar, soda's been pulled from the shelves for all manner of reasons. Here's a roundup of some of the worst.