Trader Joe's, Wegmans Added To The Ongoing Frozen Waffle And Pancakes Recall

Just days after news of a massive recall on multiple frozen waffle brands due to a major listeria risk, even more breakfast products have been added to the collection of potentially contaminated items. On October 22, 2024, food processing company TreeHouse Foods — which supplies frozen breakfast food products to grocers across the United States and Canada – expanded its recall of frozen waffles to include other griddled breakfast products. This includes three frozen waffle products sold at Trader Joes and 13 products found at Wegmans. Other affected grocery chains include Target, Publix, and Walmart.

The initial recall was announced after an inspection at one TreeHouse manufacturing facility, which revealed that certain products could be contaminated with listeria, a foodborne bacteria that can cause serious health issues and even death in at-risk individuals. While there have been no reported cases of illness as of the time of publication, the FDA's recall announcement page instructs consumers to immediately toss out or return any affected products on the recall list as a safety precaution. Photos of all recalled TreeHouse Foods items, as well as product codes, lot codes, and best by dates printed on the bottom or back of the affected prodicts, can also be found in the FDA's announcement.