Trader Joe's, Wegmans Added To The Ongoing Frozen Waffle And Pancakes Recall
Just days after news of a massive recall on multiple frozen waffle brands due to a major listeria risk, even more breakfast products have been added to the collection of potentially contaminated items. On October 22, 2024, food processing company TreeHouse Foods — which supplies frozen breakfast food products to grocers across the United States and Canada – expanded its recall of frozen waffles to include other griddled breakfast products. This includes three frozen waffle products sold at Trader Joes and 13 products found at Wegmans. Other affected grocery chains include Target, Publix, and Walmart.
The initial recall was announced after an inspection at one TreeHouse manufacturing facility, which revealed that certain products could be contaminated with listeria, a foodborne bacteria that can cause serious health issues and even death in at-risk individuals. While there have been no reported cases of illness as of the time of publication, the FDA's recall announcement page instructs consumers to immediately toss out or return any affected products on the recall list as a safety precaution. Photos of all recalled TreeHouse Foods items, as well as product codes, lot codes, and best by dates printed on the bottom or back of the affected prodicts, can also be found in the FDA's announcement.
These TJ's and Wegmans products may contain a listeria risk
Before tossing your favorite frozen waffles in the air fryer or toaster, double check the package, especially if the box came from Trader Joe's or Wegmans. Sadly for Trader Joe's shoppers, the grocer's Blueberry Waffles, Gluten Free Toaster Waffles, and Pumpkin Waffles have all been included in the recall, per the company's website. If you snagged one of these products with the codes BB 10/11/2024 or BB 09/28/2025 on the package, discard or return it ASAP.
Wegmans has also recalled several griddled breakfast products in connection with the listeria risk, including various flavors of Organic Frozen Waffles, Belgian Waffles, and Frozen Buttermilk Pancakes. The chain has supplied a full list of recalled items and their UPC codes on its website.
Customers who have purchased the potentially contaminated items are urged by both companies to return the products to the site of purchase for a full refund. Listeria infection, also known as listerosis, can cause intestinal and digestive issues, fever, muscle aches, confusion, and even convulsions or death. It is particularly dangerous for pregnant people, children and babies, the elderly, and the immunocompromised. Consuming potentially contaminated products is never worth the risk of this type of food poisoning.