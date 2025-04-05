Why Have So Many Diet Sodas Been Rebranded As Zero Sugar?

As times and people change, the markets need to follow suit, and the soda industry is not exempt from that. Over the years, there has been a marketing overhaul from diet sodas to zero sugar. For some companies, this means actual changes in their beverage recipes, while others bring out new drink lines, hedging their bets, as consumer demands don't shift overnight.

According to CNN, during a 2021 industry conference PepsiCo Beverages marketing executive Greg Lyons stated that, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"This marks a massive departure from the soda markets of yesteryear, where Diet Coke held the No. 1 soft drink spot in the entire United States by the early 1980s. Gen Z, specifically, has been noted for its shift from diet culture to clean eating, which may just sound like word games, but the focus is less on curating one's body image and more about being aware of the products going into one's body and the effects they have. For sodas, controversy has long shrouded aspartame as a possible carcinogen, and other artificial sweeteners raise similar side-eye.