The Reason Canned Soda Is Beveled On The Bottom

Soft drinks have been enjoyed for hundreds of years, starting in the 17th century when Europeans tried to mimic the therapeutic values of effervescent spring water. Since then, sodas have morphed in new ways, such as the 23 flavors that combine in Dr Pepper and Coca-Cola's new spiced flavor — not to mention now coming in plastic bottles and aluminum cans. Both beverage containers have changed significantly over time, but did you know that the modern can was designed for several helpful tricks?

If you take a look at the bottom of canned soda, you'll see a beveled edge that serves multiple purposes. Similar to other canned goods, the underside allows you to stack each can on top of one another so that more will fit into your refrigerator or pantry. This feature also allows stores to save space by stacking loose cans or six-packs.

You can even use the bottom bevel of one can to pull open the tab on another. Simply put one can on top of the other, and pull the top can forward so that the bevel grabs the tab of the bottom can, then use pressure to and momentum to open. This hack really comes in handy if you're injured or maybe just came from the nail salon.

Additionally, the foot of the can is concave, allowing it to withstand more pressure than a flat bottom could. In fact, soda cans are able to hold up to 90 pounds of liquid pressure per square inch, even though the aluminum is about 75 microns thick (via YouTube).