12 Bougie Hot Dog Toppings You Have To Try This Summer
Some foods just scream summertime: a heaping scoop of ice cream, juicy in-season tomato sandwiches, and, of course, hot dogs fresh off the grill –– or stovetop griddle. Summer is peak hot dog season according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, with Americans consuming an average of 150 million wieners on the 4th of July alone. While it's no secret that fully loading your franks is one of the simplest ways to upgrade grilled hot dogs, not all toppings are created equal. Sure, ketchup and mustard will get the job done, but why not opt for some hot dog toppings that give off major main character energy?
In our opinion, the best hot dog toppings are the ones that make you feel bougie –– because why shouldn't your mouth take a luxury vacation to flavortown? Though some of our favorite fancy toppings come with a higher price point, there's absolutely no need to break the bank on all of these accouterments, as some can be pulled together quickly with common pantry ingredients. As you set up the fix-ins bar for your next backyard barbecue, consider adding some of these elegant items that are guaranteed to make your links the belle of the ball.
Caviar
There are few ingredients in the world as bougie as caviar. Previously associated exclusively with the fine dining tastes of the rich and famous, caviar has become more accessible to the average person over the years — and people are putting caviar on absolutely everything, including hot dogs. Caviar's delightful bursts of brininess are an exceptional complement to the rich smoky flavor of an all-beef frank.
Black truffle
Black truffles are one of the rarest and most sought-after fungi in the world, and with good reason: The earthy, melt-in-your-mouth profile of truffles simply cannot be beaten. While an ounce of black truffles can cost you anywhere from $50 to $100, opting for alternatives like truffle-infused oil or hot sauce can create the same bang for fewer bucks. A word to the wise, however: Use truffle oil very sparingly, as the flavor is concentrated and can quickly become overpowering.
Banh mi style
The Vietnamese banh mi is a sandwich that's got everything you need to feel fancy: perfectly cooked meat, crisp cucumbers, hot peppers, tangy pickled root veggies (called do chua), and a generous swipe of pâté for good measure. So why not give your favorite hot dogs the banh mi treatment? If pickling your own carrots and daikon seems intimidating, many Asian grocery stores and bakeries carry pre-packaged do chua pickles for quick and easy sandwiches.
Mediterranean style
Give your hot dogs a touch of Mediterranean flair by piling it high with toppings that characterize the flavors of the region. Think of your favorite Greek or Italian salad, but instead of lettuce, the base is a juicy grilled frank — ingredients like kalamata olives, feta cheese, marinated cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes are all fair game here. To elevate your hot dogs further, pair them with a thick tzatziki-style yogurt dip.
Caramelized onion relish
Onions are typically one of the cheapest items available at the grocery store, and can easily become one of the most mouthwatering toppings with a little patience. With the addition of a little sugar, salt, and balsamic vinegar, deeply savory, slow-cooked onions transform into a sweet and tangy caramelized onion relish. While the process of making this relish can take about 35 minutes, it can be prepped in advance and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to a week.
Mango-pineapple chutney
For a hot dog that strikes the perfect balance of sweet, salt, savory, and spice, reach for a jar of Indian-style mango-pineapple chutney — or make your own! Typically crafted with fresh fruit and a combination of spices including chili flakes, curry powder, and ginger, chutney is a multipurpose condiment that can take hot dogs to the next level. Not a fan of pineapple? Try a pear, lemon, and ginger chutney. For a less-sweet variation, slather on some tomato or mint chutney instead.
Prosciutto
As bacon's bougie cousin, prosciutto deserves some respect as a top-tier hot dog topping. While bacon is made from smoke-cured pork belly, prosciutto comes from the salt-cured hind legs (also known as the ham) of the animal. The result is a slightly sweeter and more tender cut of meat that simply shines when wrapped around a hot dog. Fry them in a pan on medium-high heat to crisp them up for a delicious crunchy bite that just feels bougier than plain bacon.
Red wine ragu
Move over chili, red wine ragu dogs are here to take your taste buds to cloud nine. Beef ragu has all the same basic elements as a good chili –– tomato-based sauce, rich stewed meat, mouth-watering spices –– but with the added benefit of a healthy splash of red wine. Though a truly fantastic ragu can take hours to cook down on the stovetop, you can also prep your sauce ahead of time in the slow cooker, or use whatever's left over from pasta night.
Cajun Remoulade
Remoulade is one of those French sauces that sounds much fancier than it is, which makes it perfect for impressing your dinner guests atop a quality hot dog. The condiment comes together quickly with common pantry staples including mayonnaise, mustard, garlic, and Worcestershire sauce. For a potent Cajun kick, add a few shakes of creole seasoning, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper into the mix. To keep it feeling French, make a tarragon remoulade sauce that pairs perfectly with crunchy slivered onions.
Mexican esquites
Sometimes called elotes en vaso, esquites are a cob-free version of Mexican street corn that makes an exquisite hot dog topping. There's nothing not to love about esquites: the sweet fresh corn married with creamy mayo, salty cheese, spicy chili powder, and a hefty squeeze of lime juice. Follow a grilled Mexican street corn salad recipe, and load up your hot dogs for an international feel.
Eggs Benedict
Hot dogs for brunch, anyone? Eggs may be an unexpected topping for hot dogs, but the decadent combination of cured meat with poached eggs and rich hollandaise sauce will have you coming back to this pairing time and time again. No need for Canadian bacon when you've got a juicy hot dog as a base. Just be sure to keep extra napkins on hand, as this one can get messy.
Lobster salad
If you've ever craved a crossover between a lobster roll and a hot dog, then you should be topping your franks with creamy fresh lobster salad. This luxurious surf-and-turf pairing combines all of summer's best flavors in a handheld format. Try it on a buttery toasted roll and top with celery salt for the ultimate land-meets-sea experience. Pair with a glass of crisp white wine for the ultimate bougie experience.