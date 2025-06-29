12 Bougie Hot Dog Toppings You Have To Try This Summer

Some foods just scream summertime: a heaping scoop of ice cream, juicy in-season tomato sandwiches, and, of course, hot dogs fresh off the grill –– or stovetop griddle. Summer is peak hot dog season according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, with Americans consuming an average of 150 million wieners on the 4th of July alone. While it's no secret that fully loading your franks is one of the simplest ways to upgrade grilled hot dogs, not all toppings are created equal. Sure, ketchup and mustard will get the job done, but why not opt for some hot dog toppings that give off major main character energy?

In our opinion, the best hot dog toppings are the ones that make you feel bougie –– because why shouldn't your mouth take a luxury vacation to flavortown? Though some of our favorite fancy toppings come with a higher price point, there's absolutely no need to break the bank on all of these accouterments, as some can be pulled together quickly with common pantry ingredients. As you set up the fix-ins bar for your next backyard barbecue, consider adding some of these elegant items that are guaranteed to make your links the belle of the ball.