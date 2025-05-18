12 Simple Ways To Upgrade Grilled Hot Dogs
Everyone knows hot dogs are a cookout classic, but classics don't have to be boring. If the same old dogs and toppings are getting stale, it's time for an upgrade. There's a whole world of topping, bun, and sauce combos that are sure to elevate your next cookout. Hot dogs are a no-brainer whether you're hosting a family event, throwing a get-together with friends, or enjoying grilling staples in the wilderness. Try switching it up this summer with some of these hot dog upgrade techniques.
No culinary expertise is required — just a few extra ingredients like spices, pickles, or potato chips (which began as a delicacy in restaurants), and a little creativity. You can upgrade the foundations, such as the frank and bun, or you can tread into untasted waters with exciting new toppings and sauces. Let's explore 13 ways to take your hot dog from basic to the best on the block and find your new favorite grilled dog combination.
Upgrade the dog
If you're looking to upgrade your barbeque experience, it's best to start at the ground level and upgrade the hot dog itself. No matter the toppings, your dogs will be a dud if they're made of the cheap stuff. Many dogs you'll find in stores are packed with preservatives and have an overly processed taste with a tough, rubbery texture. Instead of going for store-brand or low-quality dogs, spring for the good stuff. Nathan's brand is a favorite for the hot dog connoisseur, along with Ball Park and Hebrew National.
If you're looking to really spice things up, try a kielbasa or sausage from your local butcher. A butcher is more likely to provide you with a flavorful, quality piece of meat. Not a meat eater? No problem. Brands like Oscar Meyer and Beyond Meat have meatless options so everyone can enjoy an upgraded dog. Once you boost your foundation, everything else will taste much better.
Toasty toppings
Who needs the same boring condiments you grew up with when there are so many tastier options out there? Grilling fresh veggies to grace the top of your hot dogs can add flavor, color, and texture that amplifies the whole experience. While you're grilling hot dogs, throw some peppers and onions on the grill to elevate every bite. Or, grill and char corn for a smoky taste and to add extra crunch.
If you're seeking something more unique, grill pineapple or your favorite kind of mushrooms to make each frank your very own. Grilling toppings allows them to soak up juices from the franks, giving the veggie or topping even more flavor that will make it seamless and cohesive with your hot dog. Grilled toppings are also piping hot, which taste better with a hot dog than chilled condiments right from the fridge.
The chopping block
Did you know you can slice and dice your dog to elevate it? This can affect both the grilling experience and how your dog plays with toppings. One popular method is cross-hatching your hot dog (scoring it in a criss-crossed pattern), before grilling. This increases the surface area of the hot dog and can allow for a smoky flavor to penetrate all the way through, avoiding that less-cooked taste in the middle. You'll also get some tasty, crispy edges with this technique.
You can butterfly it once grilling is complete, slicing the sausage down the middle without cutting all the way through to provide maximum surface area for toppings. If you're planning on loading up on toppings and sauces, this is the way to go. If you're handy with a paring knife, you can spiral cut your hot dog to add more opportunities for a crispy skin and more room for delicious toppings.
Better buns
Even if you've found the perfect hot dog and have the ideal blueprint for toppings, it can fall apart if you house everything in a weak, flimsy bun. You want something sturdy and substantial to complete the perfect hot dog. Steering away from the classic grocery store buns can add flavor and texture to your eating experience.
There are many options to choose from when it comes to finding the perfect vessel for your hot dog. Potato buns are a great alternative to the paper-thin grocery store staple buns, while pretzel buns offer a unique texture and are perfectly salty and chewy. A brioche bun will make you feel like you're enjoying a dog at a restaurant instead of your own backyard. More non-traditional options, like baguettes or tortillas, are also on the table if you're short on any of the other options listed. If you're looking to go light on the carbs, a fresh and crunchy lettuce wrap can be a superb alternative.
The perfect pickle
Pickles and pickled items are an underrated topping choice. You might think relish is the start and end of pickled toppings, but you'd be wrong. A pickle or pickled veggie adds just the right amount of tang, crunch, and complex flavor to an otherwise pretty simple dish. Pickled onions are crunchy and a bit sweet, while sauerkraut is pungent and aromatic. For the serious vinegar lovers, it's common for folks in Chicago to stick a dill pickle spear alongside their hot dog in their bun of choice.
Kimchi is perfect if you want to add a Korean twist, and some pickled jalapeños are the quickest and easiest way to add a little spice to your bite. It's very easy to pickle your own veggies at home as well, including red onions or carrots, and these will help balance the richness of the meat. Pickles might be exactly what your hot dog has been missing.
Keep it saucy
Ketchup and mustard are so last summer. There are aisles and aisles of zesty, spicy, and savory sauces waiting to be explored. When you're trying all the fresh new toppings this season, don't forget to add a sauce that matches your inspiration. Any variety of barbecue sauce, either spread on your hot dog as it cooks or added as a finishing touch at the end, can bring a little variety to your cookout. For all the heat-seekers out there, some hot sauce or chipotle mayo can spice things up.
Looking to take a more global approach to your dog? A gochujang sauce or hoisin coupled with some pickled veggies or kimchi creates perfect harmony. Go Greek with tzatziki or Italian with a pesto dog. While sauce is great added on with your toppings, you can also brush it onto your frank while it's cooking to let the sauce caramelize and blend its flavors with the flavors of the meat. Either way, no dog is complete without a little sauce.
Extraordinary toppings
Adding toppings that are out of the ordinary can add interesting flavor and texture to your franks. Adding elements that contrast, such as crunchy and creamy, or spicy and sweet, can create some memorable creations for the cookout books. Adding a cheesy nacho sauce, for instance, will surprise your guests — as well as some melted cheddar or provolone, or even a crumble of blue cheese.
If you're looking to add crunch, crushed potato chips or Doritos add a perfect boost of flavor to any frank. And you don't have to stick with the basics. One option is to double the meat by adding pulled pork, or make it a meal by piling gooey mac and cheese on top of your dog. For something lighter, try topping your dog off with coleslaw or a fresh mango salsa. These combinations of flavors and textures can make a run-of-the-mill classic feel like a brand new dish.
Spice it up
Don't let your links go bland this summer. Even with some fire toppings, properly spicing up your hot dogs results in a flavor that can't be achieved by toppings alone. Doing something simple like adding spices you already have in your pantry can enhance the flavors of cookout classics. Add them as the cherry on top of your delicious topping and sauce combos, or add them directly to the dog while it's cooking for smokiness and depth.
Cumin brings earthiness, oregano can add freshness, and crushed red pepper flakes or cayenne can throw in a kick of heat. Or treat your hot dogs like a rack of ribs and create a custom spice rub to use before those dogs hit the grill. You can even try taco seasoning to go with your salsa, guac, and cheese toppings. Adding spices to your cooking regimen creates layers of flavor that will have guests asking: When's your next cookout?
Low and slow wins the race
Have you found that when you grill your favorite franks, they end up wrinkled, shriveled, and dry? An undercooked or over-charred dog can be the result of rushing the cooking process. Instead, try lowering the heat and leaving them on the grill to cook low and slow. This will preserve moisture while also cooking evenly, resulting in a juicy, smoky hot dog. You'll also get a more even char that doesn't result in drying or burning the casing.
You can also try a convection technique: Move the hot dogs off of direct heat, close the lid of your grill, and let them cook gradually while letting the grilled flavor infuse into the frank. Adding wood chips to this process can create an even more complex, smoky flavor. While these techniques take extra time, the juicy, flavorful results are worth every minute of cook time.
A combo goes a long way
If any of these tips sound mouth-watering on their own, consider the possibilities of combining them. One or two upgrades can make a meal more interesting, but it's when you start experimenting with flavor combinations that you get a truly next-level hot dog. Combine sauerkraut with a brat on a potato bun for a German-style frank. Or, mix some grilled corn with fresh tomato and cilantro for a salsa feel. A hot dog coated in teriyaki and topped with kimchi is perfect for an Asian fusion night — and load up your frank with jalapeños, lime, and tortilla chips for a southwestern spin.
Even the most basic toppings and sauces, when combined in new and interesting ways, are perfect for spicing up any barbecue. If you're throwing a backyard party or just want ways to spice up dinner, creating new flavor combos is the perfect way to ditch the same, ho-hum hot dog.
Try poaching your dogs before grilling them
Grilling isn't the only way to get a perfectly-cooked hot dog. Here's a technique some hot dog enthusiasts love: poaching their dogs before grilling. For this technique, simmer your dogs in a liquid of your choice — broth, beer, or a water/spice combination of your own making — and heat it until the hot dogs are cooked through.
You can heat a pack of franks in a large aluminum pan with a mixture of onions, grill sauce, and beer. This allows the hot dog to absorb all that flavorful goodness while it cooks. Cooking them in this mixture before grilling results in a juicy bite, and it's so packed with flavor, you may not even need toppings. This is also a great method to use if you're cooking for a group, as your links will continue to stay warm and absorb flavor in the poaching liquid of your choice.
Go international
Hot dogs aren't just a hit in America — they're popular all around the world. If you're still looking for ways to upgrade your barbecue, you can check out what other countries do to spice up their grilling scene. In Colombia, for instance, they are known to load their hot dogs up with mustard, crushed potato chips, pineapple, and egg. A Japanese hot dog is likely to be wrapped in seaweed, rice, and doused in teriyaki sauce. Germany, of course, brings us bratwurst and links coated in ketchup, sauerkraut, and curry powder. Mexico wraps their dogs in bacon and tops them with beans and spicy peppers.
Exploring options and bringing other cultural cuisines into your kitchen is a wonderful way to add diversity to your next meal. With some ingredients you may already have at home, you can take a trip around the world, no passport needed.