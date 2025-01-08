How To Use Eggs As The Unexpected Topping For Hot Dogs

Food doesn't get more American than a hot dog grilled to charred perfection nestled in a bun and covered with tangy mustard. Relish, sauerkraut, and ketchup are other familiar toppings that dress up a frank, as are tasty options like hearty chili, saucy cooked onions, and the bright veggie garnishes that set Chicago hot dogs apart. But you can give a new and unconventional twist to your dogs by using eggs as an unexpected topping.

The combination isn't as much of a stretch as it may seem. Eggs have a traditional partner in other meats like bacon, sausage, ham, and steak, and putting a fried egg on all kinds of food, including hamburgers, has become a restaurant trend. In fact, many people already love the duo of eggs scrambled with slices of frankfurter. While there are many different ways to cook eggs, and all can add another level of savory richness to your hot dog, why not start with something simple but classic like a fried egg?

A sunny-side-up or over-easy fried egg draped over a bunned hot dog spills out a luscious, saucy coating for the frank when you bite into the runny golden yolk. The bouncy white provides added taste from the butter, olive oil, or even bacon fat it was cooked in — and crispy edges give nice texture. An egg-topped hot dog can be eaten for any meal, but if you want to make it even more of a breakfast treat, pile on additions like crumbled bacon, hash browns, or cheese.