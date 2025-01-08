How To Use Eggs As The Unexpected Topping For Hot Dogs
Food doesn't get more American than a hot dog grilled to charred perfection nestled in a bun and covered with tangy mustard. Relish, sauerkraut, and ketchup are other familiar toppings that dress up a frank, as are tasty options like hearty chili, saucy cooked onions, and the bright veggie garnishes that set Chicago hot dogs apart. But you can give a new and unconventional twist to your dogs by using eggs as an unexpected topping.
The combination isn't as much of a stretch as it may seem. Eggs have a traditional partner in other meats like bacon, sausage, ham, and steak, and putting a fried egg on all kinds of food, including hamburgers, has become a restaurant trend. In fact, many people already love the duo of eggs scrambled with slices of frankfurter. While there are many different ways to cook eggs, and all can add another level of savory richness to your hot dog, why not start with something simple but classic like a fried egg?
A sunny-side-up or over-easy fried egg draped over a bunned hot dog spills out a luscious, saucy coating for the frank when you bite into the runny golden yolk. The bouncy white provides added taste from the butter, olive oil, or even bacon fat it was cooked in — and crispy edges give nice texture. An egg-topped hot dog can be eaten for any meal, but if you want to make it even more of a breakfast treat, pile on additions like crumbled bacon, hash browns, or cheese.
More ways to liven up hot dogs with a egg topping
A particularly decadent choice is a hot dog Benedict — just make a classic eggs Benedict and serve it over a hot dog instead of an English muffin. A poached egg balanced on a bunned hot dog and smothered with Hollandaise sauce takes a page from the many eggs Benedict variations that use non-traditional protein bases like lobster, crab cakes, smoked salmon, steak, and even burgers. Not only does the yolk also release its runny goodness in this preparation, but it also mingles with the velvety hollandaise sauce to create a creamy and luxurious blanket for your sausage, working to balance its saltiness.
You can also use hard-boiled eggs in a few ways. Cut round slices of egg and put them on the hot dog, tuck them between it and the bun, or crumble the egg into pieces and sprinkle them liberally over the frank. Slather mustard on the hot dog as usual, or dribble some hot sauce on the eggs for a pop of heat. Get out the mayo, mustard, and celery and make your favorite egg salad recipe — like a Hungarian egg salad. Then, smother your dog with it for a tangy topping with a terrific texture.
Scramble up eggs and put them on top of a bun-cradled hot dog, a reimagined take on an eggs-and-sliced-franks scramble. Fancy up the eggs and cook them with cheese or other ingredients that complement the savory frank, like oniony scallions or chives, sweet red or grassy green bell peppers, or umami-rich mushrooms. Even better — take a page out of the Japanese omelet (aka tamagoyaki) and roll the egg around your hot dog for a protein-rich take on a bun.