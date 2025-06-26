These 14 Retro Kitchen Designs Should Make A Comeback

Kitchen spaces often take center stage during cocktail parties and home entertaining, and as more people continue to cook and entertain at home, it's probable these spaces will begin to adapt, incorporating more old-school layouts into the mix. While open-concept kitchens still dominate many floor plans, shifts towards a second kitchen prep space to keep the mess of entertaining out of sight have long called for a revival. While this feature has recently been displayed as a separate wet bar for a front-entertaining space with appliances hidden away in a rear cooking space, it is likely the coming years will lean further into this layout with the resurgence of butler's pantries and scullery-type kitchen areas to keep the clutter out of sight and open up a specified kitchen area for entertaining.

Once a feature within wealthy homes, a scullery was a smaller room, often adjacent to the larger kitchen, where food prep and cleaning took place. Today, these old-fashioned areas are ideal places to store kitchenware and countertop appliances in addition to dirty dishes. While sculleries typically had sinks, butler's pantries did not. The focus of the butler's pantry was to store tableware and plate food for serving.

As this trend towards secondary kitchen spaces further develops, some foresee a return to closed-concept kitchens resurfacing again, further sheltering kitchen aromas as well as kitchen messes from prying eyes. Another benefit to a separated kitchen area? This also allows for more unique design choices to occur within each space, as you no longer have to worry whether your open concept kitchen design will match the rest of your attached living space.