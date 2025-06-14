Classic Flavors Of Pies That Have Faded Into History

Apple pie may be the standard of Americana, but it has quite a few cousins that have been forgotten over the years. In times of plenty and those of scarcity, at holidays and during periods of mourning, the pie remains a go-to for both comfort and celebration. Thanks to the versatility of the baked concoction, fillings can run the gamut from savory to sweet and — in some instances — have even been inspired by outright mistakes.

While bakeries and restaurants of today may tempt customers with only a handful of offerings, history is chockfull of flavors that have either become regional novelties or have been forgotten entirely. Aside from berries, chocolates, lemons, limes, pecans, and pumpkins, the varieties of pies that have graced windowsills for cooling could leave some asking why they haven't tried that before. Meanwhile, others encountering slices of grasshopper, possum, or sawdust pie could be left asking for clarity on the ingredients.