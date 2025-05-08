The Millennial Kitchen Trend That's Likely On Its Way To Retirement

Various longstanding design trends are on their way out, such as the decades-long usage of granite countertops. Another oft-used style also seems to be nearing its demise: the all-white kitchen.

The all-white rage took hold in an about-face around the time of the millennial transition, after design tastes of the 1990s dominated with dark wood cabinets and dark-hued features like accent walls painted burgundy. Homeowners in the new millennium suddenly wanted a color palette that was starkly opposite, and white walls, cabinets, and countertops took center stage.

Since the white-forward trend of the early 2000s took hold, it has long remained a steady practice for interior spaces. A white-dominated color palette, in cool tones paired with other cold hues like cool grays, has been especially strongly in vogue in recent years. Tastes, however, are now trending in warmer directions, with earth tones and — where white is used — creamier shades, rather than the cold whites, coming into play. Homeowners are also leaning into retro trends, like vintage brass finishes and old-school lighting fixtures, borrowing from eras that featured a lot more color and a lot less coldness. Wood tones, including wood wall paneling (last popular in the midcentury modern period), are also making a comeback.

It's undeniable that white brings a sense of brightness, lightness, and spaciousness to a kitchen, which are qualities that helped the trend take hold in the first place. An overabundance of white can also give a space a cold, sterile, impersonal feeling, though, which is one factor driving the current changeover to warmer, homier design aesthetics.