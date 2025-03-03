Rewind & Revamp: The Vintage Kitchen Decor Trend That's Coming Back Around

Going back in time is just so now when it comes to interior design. Vintage kitchen appliances are making a comeback, as is an old-school lighting trend that's all the rage. And the big clock turnback isn't done yet. Kitchen décor is once again getting the retro treatment, as a classic metal alloy regains popularity.

For the 411 on this latest throwback design craze, Food Republic spoke with Alecia Taylor, a designer at Cabinet Now. Taylor shared that the use of Victorian brass is prominently coming back in style in home décor. "Victorian brass is making a comeback because it adds a touch of elegance and warmth that modern chrome or matte black can't quite match," she explained.

A staple of design in the Victorian era, brass had its last heyday as a modern design trend in the 1980s. It adorned everything from light fixtures and doorknobs to faucets and cabinet hardware.

However, like most trends, the use of brass became outmoded. It was out the door like a granite countertop, (which also went out of style following an overabundance of use). But as brass reemerges in today's design, we see it used in a different way, with a lighter hand focusing on complementing rather than dominating the décor.