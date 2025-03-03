Rewind & Revamp: The Vintage Kitchen Decor Trend That's Coming Back Around
Going back in time is just so now when it comes to interior design. Vintage kitchen appliances are making a comeback, as is an old-school lighting trend that's all the rage. And the big clock turnback isn't done yet. Kitchen décor is once again getting the retro treatment, as a classic metal alloy regains popularity.
For the 411 on this latest throwback design craze, Food Republic spoke with Alecia Taylor, a designer at Cabinet Now. Taylor shared that the use of Victorian brass is prominently coming back in style in home décor. "Victorian brass is making a comeback because it adds a touch of elegance and warmth that modern chrome or matte black can't quite match," she explained.
A staple of design in the Victorian era, brass had its last heyday as a modern design trend in the 1980s. It adorned everything from light fixtures and doorknobs to faucets and cabinet hardware.
However, like most trends, the use of brass became outmoded. It was out the door like a granite countertop, (which also went out of style following an overabundance of use). But as brass reemerges in today's design, we see it used in a different way, with a lighter hand focusing on complementing rather than dominating the décor.
Brass is back – but toned down
Unlike the ... well ... brassy look of brass in the 1980s — highly polished and a bit garish — today's use of brass décor is much more understated. The uber-shininess of the '80s version has been toned down to more matte and burnished finishes. These are subtler and more antique-looking, reflecting the authentic look of Victorian-era brass with mellower, patinaed tones.
"Mix it with modern cabinetry for a timeless contrast," Alecia Taylor recommended. "Use unlacquered brass for a natural patina that ages beautifully. Pair it with deep greens, navy, or warm wood tones for a cozy, heritage-inspired feel."
Instead of making brass the lead actor in kitchens and other spaces of the home, designers are now placing it in a supporting role. Like a fine perfume, just a squirt or two of brass accents is all a space needs. In kitchen and dining areas, brass cabinetry or appliance hardware can lend a nice pop of warmth and make your space on-trend. Replacing your kitchen faucet with a brass fixture, or selectively placing some accent decorations featuring brass, can also lend just the right touch of the material.