The Forgotten Kitchen Island Alternative That's Ready To Make A Major Comeback

When it comes to home design, what was once "dated" will almost always become "trendy" again, just give it a little time. Vintage kitchen appliances are making a comeback, and the vintage kitchen décor trend of brass fixtures has people itching to redecorate. An old-school lighting style is brightening up kitchens, as well, proving that old-school styles really do make their way back around. If you're looking to update your cooking space, consider rethinking your kitchen island — these fixtures are beginning to give way to their design ancestor: the cook's table.

Cook's tables were sturdy, well-built furniture pieces made to endure many, many years of usage. Dating as far back as the Georgian and Victorian eras, they adorned the kitchens in grand manors and estates, serving as a cooking surface and eating area for household servants. Today's versions retain the old-fashioned look, but offers greater versatility in size and design. In addition to being a dining space, cook's tables also offer house storage options, and feature a work surface space for preparing meals. They're often taller than a dining table, filling the counter-height role of modern-day islands for easy food prep and other kitchen functionalities.

These throwback tables bring antique ambiance in abundance, fitting in well with the resurgence of other classical and elegant design trends that pay homage to eras gone by. Like any good piece, however, a cook's table fits in beautifully with various design aesthetics, and can still blend excellently with a more modern kitchen. In other words, you don't need to redo your entire eating and cooking space to easily incorporate a cook's table.