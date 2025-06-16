The Vintage Tile Trend That Gives Your Kitchen Character

The kitchen is one of the most important parts of a home, and when it comes time to sell, even a minor remodel can bring returns of 70 to 80% in 2025 (per Kauffman Kitchens). It's easy to fall into what everyone else is doing by sticking to neutral grays and whites, but if you want a kitchen with character, look no further than ornamental tiles. Food Republic spoke with Thomas Borcherding, owner and lead designer of Homestar Design Remodel, to learn all about this "new" vintage trend and the best way to incorporate it without clashing.

"The best way to incorporate ornamental tiles is to let their historical nature shine," Borcherding says. Some people, like Joanna Gaines, enjoy tile-free kitchen backsplashes for a luxe and modern look, but opting for a detailed, historically inspired material can make your space stand out from the crowd in a good way. Plus, even though the thought of installing a tile backsplash might be overwhelming, it may be a more practical option than relying on cheap kitchen trends like peel-and-stick to achieve that timeless vintage appeal.

Borcherding also has some advice for homeowners who are afraid that ornamental tiles will make their home look out of style or stale. "History is never 'dated' in the modern sense of the word," he reminds. "Should you select a historical pattern or color, you should never worry about it being 'outdated' because of course it is! It's historical!"