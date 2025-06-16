The Vintage Tile Trend That Gives Your Kitchen Character
The kitchen is one of the most important parts of a home, and when it comes time to sell, even a minor remodel can bring returns of 70 to 80% in 2025 (per Kauffman Kitchens). It's easy to fall into what everyone else is doing by sticking to neutral grays and whites, but if you want a kitchen with character, look no further than ornamental tiles. Food Republic spoke with Thomas Borcherding, owner and lead designer of Homestar Design Remodel, to learn all about this "new" vintage trend and the best way to incorporate it without clashing.
"The best way to incorporate ornamental tiles is to let their historical nature shine," Borcherding says. Some people, like Joanna Gaines, enjoy tile-free kitchen backsplashes for a luxe and modern look, but opting for a detailed, historically inspired material can make your space stand out from the crowd in a good way. Plus, even though the thought of installing a tile backsplash might be overwhelming, it may be a more practical option than relying on cheap kitchen trends like peel-and-stick to achieve that timeless vintage appeal.
Borcherding also has some advice for homeowners who are afraid that ornamental tiles will make their home look out of style or stale. "History is never 'dated' in the modern sense of the word," he reminds. "Should you select a historical pattern or color, you should never worry about it being 'outdated' because of course it is! It's historical!"
How to seamlessly incorporate ornamental tiles
Decorating with tiles so intricate they might depict ancient biblical scenes or feature lots of color can feel tricky. A kitchen that's meant to be a relaxing place of congregation can quickly look busy with clashing colors and time periods. To avoid this, Thomas Borcherding offers some tips.
"Stay within historical color palettes and mosaic designs," he suggests. "There's a reason that these colors and patterns enjoyed popularity for multiple centuries, and that's because they work." For example, if the decorative tile you use includes yellow, it can help to add a kitchen accessory in a similar shade. That ties into another nugget of knowledge Borcherding shared: While risk-taking is commendable when designing with bold classical tiles, "it should be done so sparingly, especially with historical components at play."
One way to avoid going overboard is to blend ornamental tiles with modern elements like sleek cabinets. Borcherding notes that because most modern cabinetry tends to be in neutral colors, the juxtaposition with ornamental tiles can inject a complementary sense of character into the space. He adds that mosaic tiles are also a great choice for homeowners looking to move away from the tired combination of "white subway tile and gray shaker cabinetry." If you want, you could even incorporate additional vintage kitchen decor trends that are coming back around, like antique brass hardware or textured wallpaper.