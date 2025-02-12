The Old-School Lighting Trend That Will Brighten Up Your Kitchen In 2025

There are various retro food trends that are due for a comeback — including a 1950s food revival — and it seems the kitchen itself is also poised for some throwback action in terms of decor. Rolling into 2025, some trends of yesteryear are reemerging in design circles, including an old-school lighting style that is beginning to, once again, brighten the culinary spaces of homes. This year, what's old is in — if you're renovating your kitchen.

Vintage glass light fixtures that were popular in the midcentury modern period — roughly encompassing the 1930s through the 1970s — are reappearing in the interior designs of modern homes. For lighting up a dining table or cooking space, it's all about the old school, and classic styles ranging from elegant chandeliers to the funkier designs of the '60s and '70s are becoming all the rage once again. You may even see a Tiffany lamp or two — but those have been popular again for a few years now.

Homeowners can embrace the trend by either salvaging and repurposing antique lights or simply purchasing new fixtures designed to mimic the old aesthetic. Brand-new fixtures reflecting the bygone styles are plentiful right now if budget isn't a top-of-mind concern. Rewiring light fixtures is also a fairly common DIY for homeowners, and it can be a cost-friendly way to repurpose a vintage (and back in style) lighting appliance from yesteryear. Aged glass light pieces can be sourced at flea markets, antique shops, or in family attics and other storage spaces — and they are easily reconfigured to meet present-day electrical and building codes, lending some on-trend ambiance to your kitchen and dining spaces.