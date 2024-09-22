14 Vintage Kitchen Appliances That Are Making A Comeback

Some of us have been rocking vintage since "mid-century" was just called "today." But the rest of us may be wading through a sea of soft-cornered, pastel-colored kitchen kitsch wondering what the SMEG is up with the 1950s housewife look. We're showcasing the vintage kitchen appliances that are making a serious style comeback.

What once was, like, totally square is cool again as the retro aesthetic makes itself at home in modern decor. There are serious rising trends in updated looks from the 1960s, and also a collective fondness du jour for full-color, standout styles that add nostalgia while sacrificing nothing in functionality. Must-haves: convection, induction, immersion, and LED backlit buttons so you can see in the dark for that midnight snack.

Time-travel to an era when it seemed that life was a whole lot design-ier, without ever leaving the comfort of your smartphone. These days, everything you touch — from your coffee machine to your dishwasher — turns to vintage gold.