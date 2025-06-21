The Best Cheesy And Creamy Million Dollar Chicken Casserole Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Casserole recipes are known for being comforting and satiating, so it's really no wonder they're such a staple dish in the South. Here, Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt's best cheesy and creamy million dollar chicken casserole takes things a step further. "This recipe is a hearty, rich and cheesy casserole that's very delicious and family friendly too," De Witt describes. The filling consists of chicken, bacon, cream cheese, cheddar, mayo, and sour cream, as well as a savory seasoning blend, resulting in a decadent texture and bold flavor. The best part? It only takes 10 minutes of hands-on prep time.

There's a lot going on in this extra cheesy dish, so you don't need to get too carried away with sides. De Witt recommends a simple starch like "steamed rice, mashed potatoes, or bread to soak up the delicious sauce." Plus, some greens wouldn't hurt either! If you have leftovers, they'll keep in the fridge for a few days — just warm them up in the microwave or oven. In fact, De Witt says that the casserole might just taste even better the next day, once all of those flavors have had a chance to meld in the fridge overnight.