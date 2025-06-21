The Best Cheesy And Creamy Million Dollar Chicken Casserole Recipe
Casserole recipes are known for being comforting and satiating, so it's really no wonder they're such a staple dish in the South. Here, Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt's best cheesy and creamy million dollar chicken casserole takes things a step further. "This recipe is a hearty, rich and cheesy casserole that's very delicious and family friendly too," De Witt describes. The filling consists of chicken, bacon, cream cheese, cheddar, mayo, and sour cream, as well as a savory seasoning blend, resulting in a decadent texture and bold flavor. The best part? It only takes 10 minutes of hands-on prep time.
There's a lot going on in this extra cheesy dish, so you don't need to get too carried away with sides. De Witt recommends a simple starch like "steamed rice, mashed potatoes, or bread to soak up the delicious sauce." Plus, some greens wouldn't hurt either! If you have leftovers, they'll keep in the fridge for a few days — just warm them up in the microwave or oven. In fact, De Witt says that the casserole might just taste even better the next day, once all of those flavors have had a chance to meld in the fridge overnight.
Gather the ingredients for cheesy and creamy million dollar chicken casserole
For this casserole recipe, you'll need bacon, cream cheese (at room temperature), mayonnaise, sour cream, chicken breasts (boneless and skinless), garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning, sea salt, ground black pepper, medium cheddar cheese, and minced chives.
If desired, De Witt says that you can use boneless chicken thighs instead of breasts. Additionally, she also suggests that "Shredded rotisserie chicken can be used as well," but instructs, "just decrease the cooking time accordingly."
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Dice the bacon
Dice the bacon.
Step 3: Cook bacon until crisp
Cook the bacon in a frying pan over medium heat.
Step 4: Drain the bacon on paper towels
When the bacon is crisp, transfer it to a paper towel-lined plate to drain the fat. Set aside.
Step 5: Mix cream cheese, mayo, and sour cream
Add the cream cheese, mayonnaise, and sour cream to a large bowl. Whisk to combine.
Step 6: Cut the chicken
Dice the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces.
Step 7: Add chicken and seasonings to cream cheese mixture
Add the chicken to the cream cheese mixture along with the garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper.
Step 8: Mix in cheddar and bacon
Add in ½ cup cheddar cheese and half of the bacon. Stir to combine.
Step 9: Grease baking dish
Spritz a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Step 10: Bake chicken mixture in dish
Add the chicken mixture to the baking dish and spread into an even layer. Place into the oven and bake for 45 minutes.
Step 11: Remove and raise oven heat
Remove the dish from the oven and set the oven to broil.
Step 12: Add more cheese and broil
Top the chicken with the remaining cheese. Return to the oven and broil for 5 minutes until lightly browned and bubbling and the chicken's internal temperature reads 165 F.
Step 13: Garnish and serve the casserole
Remove the dish from the oven and allow it to sit for 5 minutes. Top with chives and remaining bacon and serve.
What to serve with cheesy creamy million dollar chicken casserole
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,217
|Total Fat
|92.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|35.9 g
|Trans Fat
|1.0 g
|Cholesterol
|371.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|7.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.5 g
|Total Sugars
|3.7 g
|Sodium
|1,236.1 mg
|Protein
|85.0 g
What is million dollar chicken?
This recipe won't cost a million dollars to make, but it sure tastes like it's worth a million dollars. The origins of the dish are a bit unclear, but some accounts suggest it's based on a dip that was served at the flagship Neiman Marcus shop in Dallas in the '50s. Similarly rich and decadent, it eventually took on the name of million dollar dip. Eventually, the dip became a casserole, which De Witt says, "contains either shredded rotisserie chicken or cubed chicken breast."
The other components of the casserole can vary depending on the source. "Some versions call for cottage cheese and cream of chicken soup, some use sour cream and or mayo and cream cheese," De Witt lists. Typically, there's a separate topping to seal off the creamy center as De Witt describes: "This casserole is often topped with bacon, shredded cheese, or crushed butter crackers, or a combination of the three."
How can I switch up this million dollar chicken recipe?
Since there isn't one single way of making this dish, there's room to switch up some of the ingredients and flavors to end up with your own take on the recipe. As noted, crushed butter crackers (like Ritz) are often sprinkled over the surface. "I've opted to make this a lower carb recipe but the crackers could certainly be added and would give a nice crunch," De Witt says. Alternatively, she recommends, "Crunch it up by adding panko or crushed potato chips."
There's not much in the way of vegetables in this casserole. For that reason, De Witt suggests incorporating mushrooms, broccoli florets, or corn; they'll add flavor, nutrients, and a chewier bite. Just make sure to chop anything you add into fairly small and uniformly-sized pieces so it cooks well. Finally, regarding the seasonings, De Witt suggests, "Swap out the Italian seasoning for fresh minced thyme." Some chili flakes would work well too for a fiery kick.