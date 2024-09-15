The Hot Bowl Hack That Softens Cream Cheese In A Snap

We've all been there. You're working on a new recipe, maybe no-bake dark chocolate Oreo cheesecake, and you realize the cream cheese it called for is supposed to be softened. You never took any out of the fridge, but don't fret: Setting cream cheese on the counter is not the safest method for softening, anyway. You could put it in the microwave, but then you run the risk of accidentally melting the whole thing.

As always, TikTok has the answer. If you need to soften cream cheese fast, all you need is a bowl and a microwave. Take a large glass bowl and put it in the microwave for 30 seconds to a minute until the bowl is hot. After the bowl is heated, flip it upside down over the pack of cream cheese. This creates a sort of "sauna" for the cream cheese, and it should be soft in just five minutes.

Another way to do this hack without a microwave is to use hot water. Pour hot water into the glass bowl and wait until the bowl is warm, then dump out the water. Again, flip the bowl over the cream cheese and wait five minutes for it to soften.