The Hot Bowl Hack That Softens Cream Cheese In A Snap
We've all been there. You're working on a new recipe, maybe no-bake dark chocolate Oreo cheesecake, and you realize the cream cheese it called for is supposed to be softened. You never took any out of the fridge, but don't fret: Setting cream cheese on the counter is not the safest method for softening, anyway. You could put it in the microwave, but then you run the risk of accidentally melting the whole thing.
As always, TikTok has the answer. If you need to soften cream cheese fast, all you need is a bowl and a microwave. Take a large glass bowl and put it in the microwave for 30 seconds to a minute until the bowl is hot. After the bowl is heated, flip it upside down over the pack of cream cheese. This creates a sort of "sauna" for the cream cheese, and it should be soft in just five minutes.
Another way to do this hack without a microwave is to use hot water. Pour hot water into the glass bowl and wait until the bowl is warm, then dump out the water. Again, flip the bowl over the cream cheese and wait five minutes for it to soften.
Other tricks for softening cream cheese
Another way to soften cream cheese also involves filling a bowl up with warm water, but don't dump it out. Instead, submerge your sealed pack of cream cheese in the water. Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes, and it'll be good to go. To be sure you don't overdo it, though, keep an eye on the cream cheese. Flip it over and feel it every few minutes, so you can get your desired softness without it liquifying.
Of course, the fastest way to soften your cream cheese is the microwave. This is also the most dangerous method, however, as you run the risk of overheating and melting the cream cheese — and no one wants to clean up that mess. Take the cream cheese out of its package and place it on a microwave-safe plate. If you can, adjust your microwave to half or three-quarters power, and microwave in 10-second bursts until soft. The time will vary depending on your microwave, but you'll have softened cheese lickety-split.